The American Academy of Thermology Has Released a Special Coronavirus (COVID19) Video Primer for Infrared (IR) Camera Temperature Measurement

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, The American Academy of Thermology has created a special video primer on the utilization of infrared cameras for fever screening. It can be down loaded from https://aathermology.org/corona-virus-ir-temperature-measurement/.

The AAT is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote Scientific Medical Thermology (SMT).

It is important to understand that there is a lot of misinformation on the use and capabilities of infrared (IR) imaging for clinical conditions. This primer is intended to educate the public on best practices for image and data acquisition as it relates to scientific medical thermology.

As it relates to fever screening, fever is typically defined as 37.4 oC (100 oF), or higher. Hence, especially in times of concerns for pandemic infection, if medial canthus measurements exceed 37 oC, it makes sense to consider additional screening, to obtain a reading with an oral thermometer, or to make a referral to a licensed health care provider.

Keep in mind that not all fever is the coronavirus and that IR temperature recordings are simply a measurement tool. Even when done properly, and with good equipment, additional evaluation and treatment may be required to make a clinical decision. The goal of IR temperature measurement is to help mitigate the spread of disease, not to diagnose.

