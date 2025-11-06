Allstate Aktie 72015 / US0200021014
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
06.11.2025 01:24:24
The Allstate Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $3.717 billion, or $13.95 per share. This compares with $1.161 billion, or $4.33 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.976 billion or $11.17 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $17.255 billion from $16.627 billion last year.
The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.717 Bln. vs. $1.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: $13.95 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue: $17.255 Bln vs. $16.627 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Allstate Corp.
|
04.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Allstate-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Allstate-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Allstate zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Allstate-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Allstate von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Allstate-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Allstate von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Allstate gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)