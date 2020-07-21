The All-New 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is Coming Soon to Toyota of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota model lineup is expanding for the new model-year with the addition of the all-new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. With its sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain, the RAV4 Prime delivers high-level efficiency and performance. The RAV4 Prime also boasts off-road capabilities, a roomy and upscale interior, cutting-edge technologies and a wealth of premium features. Toyota of Santa Maria, a dealership with a reputation for superb customer service, will soon offer the all-new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Trips to the gas pump will be few and far in between for drivers of the 2021 RAV4 Prime. Its state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid system combines two electric motors with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an estimated efficiency rating of 90 MPGe (miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent). Also, the RAV4 Prime can run on electric-only power for an estimated 42 miles.

The 2021 RAV4 Prime isn't just about efficiency, for it is impressive on the performance front as well. Its plug-in hybrid system generates a total system output of 302 horsepower. The RAV4 Prime achieves the zero to 60 mph sprint in only 5.8 seconds. The only production Toyota model that has a better acceleration time is the GR Supra sports car. The RAV4 Prime also enables drivers to head off the beaten path with its Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system.

Owners of the 2021 RAV4 Prime can enjoy a plethora of premium features. This includes ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the JBL audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a panoramic moonroof, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Also, the RAV4 Prime provides a very safe ride with its cutting-edge driving assistance technologies. This includes Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Automatic High Beams, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Road Sign Assist.

For more information about the all-new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime and other models at Toyota of Santa Maria, automotive shoppers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.toyotasm.com or call (866) 574-3306.

Toyota of Santa Maria is located at 700 East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

