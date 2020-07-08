08.07.2020 01:00:00

The All-New 2021 Nissan Rogue is Coming Soon to Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly successful Nissan Rogue is an even more compelling choice for the compact SUV segment with a thorough overhaul and many new features for the 2021 model-year. The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue greatly impresses, with its superb driving dynamics, a stylish exterior design, an upscale and comfortable cabin, all-wheel drive capabilities and a plethora of premium features. Boucher Nissan of Greenfield will start offering the all-new 2021 Rogue in Fall 2020.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue has a stylish new exterior design that has a powerful presence, with a bold new grille, "U-shape" bodyside highlights, multi-level LED headlights and a floating roof. Utilizing a new platform, the Rogue is slightly shorter and lower than the outgoing model, which contributes to the powerful look while increasing the maneuverability.

Inside the Rogue, the cabin is refined and highly functional while offering many premium features. This includes a heated steering wheel, heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Streaming Audio, SiriusXM Radio and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.

The 2021 Rogue delivers excellent performance with its 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder engine. Mated to a smooth-shifting Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission, it cranks out 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. For all-weather traction and off-road driving, the Rogue offers the available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. For driving customization, the Rogue offers selectable drive modes, with settings for Off-Road, Snow, Sport, Eco and Standard.

The Rogue provides high-level safety with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driving assistance technologies. This includes Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

For additional information about the 2021 Rogue and other models at Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, Southeastern Wisconsin automotive shoppers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com or call (800) 709-6857.

 

SOURCE Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

