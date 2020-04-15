NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huge investments in setting up new airports in Asia Pacific and Middle East

The air traffic control market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.. Air traffic control (ATC) is an integral part of an airport's infrastructure. With the increasing focus on operational safety and automation at airports, aviation authorities have been investing in upgrading ATC equipment to ensure efficient aircraft movement and streamline flight operations. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising need for better airspace management and the increasing number of airport expansion projects in Asia Pacific.







ATCT segment is estimated to be largest airspace segment of air traffic control market in 2019

Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) segment is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2019. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the growing need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ATCT segment of the air traffic control market.



Commercial segment of air traffic control market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depends on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic.



New technologies based on automated data links for communication, navigation, and surveillance are being implemented, which allow aircraft to fly within a global framework of information systems, rather than to rely on voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Such technological advancements in the field of ATC are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market in the commercial sector.



Middle Eastern air traffic control market is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The Middle East region consists of growing economies, which are expected to be open to testing and implementing remote towers at their airports.Due to high passenger footfall in the Middle Eastern countries, airports must upgrade their airspace control systems.



In a major development, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is undergoing major development with a budget of over USD 1.5 billion. Countries in this region are also expected to experience growth in the overall aviation sector, thereby encouraging them airport authorities to invest in scaling up and modernization of the ATC system.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, air traffic control officers, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the air traffic control market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 30%, and Others*: 45%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and RoW: 25%



*Other designations include air traffic control officer, airport operation managers, and product managers.



The air traffic control market comprises major players such as Raytheon Company (US), BAE System (UK), Thales Group (France), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Frequentis AG (Australia), Harris Corporation (US), Adacel Technologies (Australia), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Honeywell Inc (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), NATS Holding (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Saipher ATC (Brazil), and 7 others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in terms of company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

This study covers the air traffic control market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as application, airport size, airspace, offering, investment type, sector, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall air traffic control market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



