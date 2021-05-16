SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
16.05.2021 12:00:00

The AHRF Announces a Full-Ride Tech Scholarship from V School

DECATUR, Ill., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apartment Housing and Rentals Foundation  (AHRF) The Apartment Lady is delighted to announce that the Foundation has  partnered with V School to provide the community an opportunity for a 100%  paid full ride scholarship to launch someone's career in the tech industry.

Timmi Ryerson, the CEO of Smart Property Systems and the VP of the board at the Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc #theapartmentlady

The Apartment Housing and Rentals Foundation (AHRF) is delighted to announce that the Foundation  has partnered with V School to provide job retraining to our members who wish to learn to code. V School has headquarters in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Nevada and offers online classes to interested  students all over the US that teach students how to write code and design software. V School has just  announced that it is offering a FULL RIDE SCHOLARSHIP to one of the AHRF members for job retraining  in Programming and front-end design. It's Your Turn to Join Today's Fastest Growing Career Path The demand for web developers and UX/UI designers continues to grow across industries and companies  and there is no sign of this slowing down. We need great web developers to build top-of-the-line websites  and apps as our digital lifestyles grow every day.

100%Tuition-Paid Scholarships to V School. The AHRF scholarship is available for V School's web  development or UX/UI design online programs. Apply now.

The AHRF helps tenants in the United States who have over-due rent or are facing eviction. Tenants can join AHRF and once a member, Case Managers work with the tenant/member and their landlord to  prevent eviction. This process grants the tenant the ability to stay in the property and helps the landlord  avoid the costly process of eviction. It is a win-win program called the Eviction Prevention Program or  EPP.

Each Member participates in classes to teach budgeting and tenant rights and responsibilities. These classes are required but are offered for free except for the purchase of course books. Members are then eligible for a variety of job retraining opportunities. The V School works with each student to show them how to write a great resume, to gain an interview and to improve their presentation when  interviewing in addition to the training. Students continue their V School relationship throughout their  career path and can return for training in code language updates and refresher courses.

The AHRF also has angel businesses located across the country who offer paid internships to the AHRF member graduates of this V School program. Graduates can go on to become developers or use their new skills to enhance work in other professions like website design, marketing, customer service, software sales and more.

If your company is interested in contributing to scholarships or offering paid internships to this program, please contact Lashondra Graves at info@theapartmentlady.org  

For information about the VSchool programs contact
https://vschool.io/scholarships/apartment-housing-rentals-foundation/

For more information about getting help with your rental situation, contact the AHRF here. To donate to the AHRF click on this link. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Wecareaboutu   

Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation (PRNewsfoto/AHRF Housing Crisis Solution,Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ahrf-announces-a-full-ride-tech-scholarship-from-v-school-301292104.html

SOURCE Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
14.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.05.21 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
14.05.21 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
14.05.21 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dogecoin nach Musk-Auftritt volatil: 'Buy the dip' oder doch Betrug?
Ballard Power-Aktie: Deshalb haben sich Ballard Power und Linamar zu einer Kooperation entschlosen
Höchstes CAPE der Welt: Droht nun ein Einbruch am US-Aktienmarkt?
Pennystocks: Diese Risiken drohen Anlegern beim Kauf der vermeintlichen Schnäppchen
Dies könnten die nächsten Kaufimpulse für die Tesla-Aktie werden
KW 19: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bayer unterliegt auch im zweiten Glyphosat-Berufungsverfahren in USA - Aktie nachbörslich schwach
"Sell in May": Sollten Anleger das Wall-Street-Sprichwort befolgen oder ignorieren?
Zunehmender Konkurrenzdruck: Analysten sehen bei Coinbase-Aktie kaum Aufwärtspotenzial
Ungewissheit über Alibaba-Tochter: Fidelity senkt Bewertung für Ant Group deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit