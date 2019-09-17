The A'GACI Specialty Apparel and Footwear Brand And Related Intellectual Property Assets are for Sale

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, has been retained by A'GACI to solicit interest in the brand and related intellectual property assets, including trademarks, domain names, and social media profiles.

Richelle Kalnit, a senior vice president at Hilco Streambank, remarked, "A'GACI is a lifestyle brand for fashion-conscious young women seeking trend-right apparel, accessories and shoes at value prices."

The brand generated more than $123 million in sales in fiscal year 2018, with nearly 15% of sales coming from its e-commerce site, AgaciStores.com. It operated 54 retail stores throughout the United States, including Florida, Texas, California and Puerto Rico, through its A'GACI brand and its sister shoe brand, O'Shoes.

Offers for the intellectual property assets are due on September 23, 2019, and an auction will be held on September 24, 2019. Parties interested in the A'GACI brand assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. A'GACI is operating as a chapter 11 debtor-in-possession. The sale is subject to approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas overseeing the A'GACI bankruptcy case.

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank ( www.hilcostreambank.com ) is one of the foremost authorities on intellectual property asset valuation and monetization. Acting as an agent or principal, Hilco Streambank advises upon and executes strategies for both healthy and distressed clients seeking to maximize the value of their intellectual property assets including brands, trademarks, domain names, patents, copyrights, IPv4 addresses, and customer lists.

Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities with successes in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global . Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

