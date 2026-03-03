Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AES Aktie

03.03.2026 03:03:50

The AES Corp FY25 Profit Drops; Stock Down 17%

AES
11.13 CHF -16.73%
(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), a supplier of clean energy to corporations, reported that its net income available to common stockholders for fiscal year 2025 dropped to $900 million or $1.26 per share from $1.679 billion or $2.36 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue for the year was $12.233 billion down from $12.278 billion last year. Earlier today, AES Corp. agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and EQT, alongside California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority, in an all-cash deal valued at $10.7 billion in equity, or about $33.4 billion including debt. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

AES closed Monday's regular trading session at $14.21, marking a sharp decline of $3.07 or 17.77%. However, in overnight trading at 8:59:14 PM EST, the stock showed a modest rebound, rising by $0.15 to $14.36, representing a gain of 1.06%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.