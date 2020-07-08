08.07.2020 20:00:00

The Addition of Dexmedetomidine Offers a Safer Option for Pain Control

LAWRENCE, Kan., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anesthesia Progress—Safe and painless procedures are the cornerstone of modern dentistry. As more people are paying attention to their oral healthcare and appearance, there is a high demand for safe, pain-free procedures. Patient safety and comfort is a top priority for dental anesthesiologists, and new research suggests that the addition of dexmedetomidine proves a safer option for pain control without the adverse cardiovascular effects of other local anesthetics.

Researchers from the Nippon Dental University School of Life Dentistry in Tokyo, Japan, published a study in the current issue of Anesthesia Progress that compared the use of the traditional oral pain block, a mixture of articaine and epinephrine, with a mixture of articaine and low-dose dexmedetomidine (DEX). Both epinephrine and DEX would prolong the "numbing" effects of the articaine; however, epinephrine can exhibit adverse effects, whereas low-dose DEX would provide a low-toxicity option without the risk cardiovascular complications.

The researchers used a rat model to examine the duration of a pain block using (1) normal saline (NS), (2) articaine alone (A), (3) articaine in combination with epinephrine (EA), or (4) articaine in combination with DEX (DA). Forty-four rats were evenly distributed into four groups and were exposed to high heat on one of their paws. After 5 minutes, their paw was injected with one of the pain blocks, and their pain level was assessed at 5-minute intervals to test the duration of effectiveness from 0 to 40 minutes.

The researchers found no significant change in the duration of the NS solution. The rats did have an increase in effective duration when given the A, EA, and DA solutions. The A solution alone had an overall lasting effect of approximately 20 minutes, whereas the EA and DA solutions lasted up to 40 minutes. This shows that with the addition of DEX, the effectiveness of the articaine pain block is similar in duration to that of the traditional articaine plus epinephrine solution. This finding is extremely important because the addition of low-dose DEX has no effect on blood pressure or heart rate, which are adverse effects seen when using epinephrine.

The researchers in this study have identified the combination of DEX and articaine to be a potentially safer combination for a pain-blocking solution than the traditional articaine and epinephrine. They suggest further investigations to determine the effectiveness at longer time intervals as well as testing the sedative effects of DEX.
Full text of the article, "Adding Dexmedetomidine to Articaine Increases the Latency of Thermal Antinociception in Rats," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 67, No. 2, 2020, is now available here: https://meridian.allenpress.com/anesthesia-progress/article/67/2/72/439961/Adding-Dexmedetomidine-to-Articaine-Increases-the

###

About Anesthesia Progress
Anesthesia Progress is the official publication of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology (ADSA). The quarterly journal is dedicated to providing a better understanding of the advances being made in the science of pain and anxiety control in dentistry. The journal invites submissions of review articles, reports on clinical techniques, case reports, and conference summaries. To learn more about the ADSA, visit: http://www.adsahome.org/.

 

SOURCE Anesthesia Progress

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
13:19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:57
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
06:08
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Wall Street kommt kaum vom Fleck -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt ins Minus: ASMALLWORLD erwartet im Halbjahr Umsatzanstieg und positiven Betriebsgewinn
Zweiter Hersteller von Krypto-Mining-Hardware jetzt an der NASDAQ gelistet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kommt kaum vom Fleck -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendiert am Mittwoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB