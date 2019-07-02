02.07.2019 13:04:00

The ABF The Soldiers Charity Launches Operation Bletchley, a Virtual Visit Through Wartime Britain

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF The Soldiers' Charity, has launched Operation Bletchley, a family friendly challenge that takes guests on a virtual visit through wartime Britain, where they must walk 50 miles in 31 days, crack hidden codes delivered by British secret agents and, hopefully, deliver a vital message to Winston Churchill.

Organised by ABF The Soldiers' Charity, this exciting new virtual challenge taking place between July 1 and July 31 has been designed to encourage families to get outdoors, while also finding out more about the legendary codebreakers at Bletchley Park, who changed the course of World War 2, and of history, by deciphering coded messages from the Germans.

"By choosing to accept this top secret mission, Operation Bletchley's codebreakers become immersed in the top secret world of Britain's 1940's wartime espionage," said Brigadier Robin Bacon of ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

"Operation Bletchley involves walking 50-miles, the exact distant of the route between Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire and the Cabinet War Rooms in London. The mission is to crack the codes that are sent to you along the way so you can successfully deliver a vital message to Winston Churchill before time runs out."

Operation Bletchley will take place throughout July and will use mobile phones or fitness trackers to keep track of mileage and send the codes and information participating code breakers need to get to the next stage of the challenge.

There will be three codebreaking levels to choose from - junior codebreaker, codebreaker and cypher expert – enabling people of all ages to take part in Operation Bletchley.

"With Operation Bletchley, you can walk as much or as little as you want to every day – just as long as you walk a total of 50 miles between July 1 and July 31," said Brigadier Bacon. "As a highly-skilled Operation Bletchley codebreaker, your mission is to crack the codes that are sent to you along the way so you can successfully deliver a vital message to Winston Churchill before time runs out."

It will cost £10 to sign up for Operation Bletchley, although optional sponsorship offers the opportunity to raise additional funds for ABF The Soldiers' Charity, which was set up in 1944 to ensure soldiers receive the support they require and deserve.

To sign up for Operation Bletchley, visit www.soldierscharity.org/operationbletchley 

