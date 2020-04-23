+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 04:26:00

The 7th Global New Material Startups Contest kicks off in Ningbo, China

NINGBO, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China-Ningbo Global New Material Startups Contest will formally commence in Ningbo, Zhejiang province on April 23, 2020.

Given the rapid emergence of a new round of innovation in science and technology as well as ongoing transformation across all industries, Ningbo National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone (also known as New Materials Science and Technology Park) has hosted the Global New Material Startups Contest for six consecutive years, attracting high-level talent projects in a number of sectors, including new materials, life science, high-end equipment, new energy and automobiles.

The final of the 7th China-Ningbo Global New Material Startups Contest will be held in September 2020. Targeting cities in China as well as around the world that have taken the lead in new materials, the smart economy as well as intelligent technologies, this year's event will adopt an innovative approach to the online + offline model as a vehicle for attracting talents and introducing intellectual resources. The contest will consist of three online qualifying heats and field tryouts which will be held in Xi'an and Shenzhen. Finally, 40 outstanding projects will be selected to participate in the final competition and compete for the top ten positions. The organizer will launch an official website for the contest, helping participants and investors as well as creative talents and entrepreneurs gain an in-depth understanding of the event, while giving them access to important resources, including Ningbo National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone's talent recruitment policy and project docking roadshows.

This year's event will provide direct benefits for high-level talents and outstanding projects as part of the Hi-Tech Zone's talent policy, with the top five projects qualifying for grants of up to approx. US$5.6 million (40 million yuan).

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.04.20
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
22.04.20
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Analyse: Amerikas Öl-Region erleidet einen Infarkt
Scholz will private Weltwährung Libra nicht zulassen
Anleihemärkte im Blick: Kommt bald die Leitzinssenkung in der Schweiz?
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung
Wirecard-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
CS-Aktie steigt dennoch: US-Klage gegen Credit Suisse wegen Manipulation bei Firmenbonds
Sika-GV genehmigt Dividende für Geschäftsjahr 2019
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB