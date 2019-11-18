The 7th 2019 GCHERA World Agriculture Prize Awarding Ceremony is held in Nanjing Agricultural University, award granted to Chile food engineering expert

NANJING, China, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28-29, the 7th GCHERA World Agriculture Prize (WAP) Ceremony and the 10th GCHERA World Congress were held at Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU). Jose Miguel Aguilera, Emeritus Professor of the Catholic University of Chile, for teaching and researching food engineering and the pioneering achievements in technology promotion, won this year's World Agriculture Prize.

Professor Aguilera innovatively combined the food microstructure with materials science as the basis of food processing, linked the microstructure to product processing and performance, and established a world-class food engineering group, currently serving Chile and Latin America. His project on intermediate moisture foods and joint method technologies, involving 60 research centers and more than 360 scientific and technical personnel in 11 countries, has made outstanding contributions to the establishment of the national scientific community and the development of researchers.

WAP is an international award established by Global Confederation of Higher Education Associations for Agricultural and Life Sciences (GCHERA). The prize aims to encourage individuals who have made outstanding contributions to education, research and innovation in agricultural and life sciences. The prize is 100,000 US dollars per person, sponsored by the NAU Education Development Foundation and the Da Bei Nong Group.

WAP has been awarded six times so far, and scientists from the United States, Germany, Canada, Belgium and Ghana have won the award. The awards have had a wide-ranging impact at home and abroad, promoting global exchanges and cooperation in related fields, and inspiring many scientists to promote innovation in agriculture and life sciences around the world.

For more information, please visit: http://wapcn.njau.edu.cn/ and http://www.gchera.com.