The 56th International Insurance Society Global Insurance Forum to Feature RGA's Leaders of Tomorrow Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 56th International Insurance Society (IIS) Global Insurance Forum is taking place on June 8 – 10, 2020 in New York and will bring together thought leaders from all sectors of insurance and all regions of the globe to discuss the future of the insurance industry. Through the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program, the Global Insurance Forum will showcase the rising stars who are poised to lead the industry into the future.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is a 2020 Forum partner and the sponsor of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program. The program is designed to support a leadership trajectory for a select group of insurance professionals in an effort to cultivate future leaders by attracting and motivating key talent. Through mentorship from senior executives and access to their cross-sector networks, the program stimulates creative thinking on strategic issues, provides opportunities for deeper engagement across core business functions, and expands global peer connections.

"It is of utmost importance that the insurance industry invests in talent, and that is why we are so proud to once again feature the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program at the IIS Forum," said Mike Morrissey, CEO, IIS. "For four years, IIS and RGA have been working together to identify and recognize promising young professionals across the insurance industry through the Leaders of Tomorrow program."

Since 2016, the program has highlighted 36 candidates. As part of the program, mentees are given the opportunity to publish and present original papers during a panel session at the conference. While all candidates are considered future leaders, one candidate will be selected for the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Award and recognized at the 2020 Global Insurance Forum before an audience of global industry executives.

Beyond the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program, the 2020 Global Insurance Forum will feature 40-plus leading influencers from across the industry who will present their views on the impact of technology and innovation on strategic growth and sustainable development while "Insuring the Future."

For more information on the Forum or to register, please visit https://events.internationalinsurance.org/. Early-bird registration offers a reduced registration rate if you register by April 1, 2020.

About International Insurance Society

IIS serves as the inclusive voice of the industry, providing a platform for both private and public stakeholders to promote resilience, drive innovation, and stimulate the development of markets. The IIS membership is diverse and inclusive, with members hailing from mature and emerging markets representing all sectors of the re/insurance industry, academics, regulators and policymakers. As a non-advocative organization, the IIS serves as a neutral platform for active collaboration and examination of issues that shape the future of the global insurance industry. Its signature annual event, the Global Insurance Forum, is considered the premier industry conference and is attended by 500+ insurance leaders from around the globe.

Founded in 1965, the IIS is a 501(c) 3 not for profit organization based in New York, NY. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes | Risk and Insurance Knowledge Group

As the industry's trusted and respected knowledge leader, The Institutes are committed to meeting the evolving professional development needs of risk management and insurance professionals through innovative research, networking, and career resources. The Institutes offers 28 designations, including the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®). Other offerings include certificate and introductory programs, online and continuing education courses, leadership education, custom solutions and assessments, and industry consortiums such as the RiskBlock Alliance. TheInstitutes.org.

CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

SOURCE International Insurance Society