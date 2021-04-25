 The 4th Digital China Summit to be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province | 25.04.21 | finanzen.ch
25.04.2021

The 4th Digital China Summit to be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Digital China Summit will be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, from April 25 to 26, 2021. It is set to beco-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the Fujian Provincial Government. It will be organized on the ground by the Fuzhou Municipal Government and other pertinent authorities.

Fuzhou's scenery in the welcome MV Beautiful Fuzhou, a Blessed Land

For broadcast quality video and high-res images, please visit the Multimedia News Release: http://news.medianet.com.au/xinhua-news-agency/4th-digital-china-summit-held-fuzhou

The Organizing Committee of the Summit, which is themed unleashing greater dynamic of data elementsCembarking on a new journey of digital China, explains that this summit is a platform for the release of China's informatization development policies, for highlighting the latest achievements in the digitalization of China, for exchanging experiences in e-government and digital economy theories and practices, and an opportunity to bring global forces together to promote Digital China and the Digital Silk Road.

Fuzhou has an ancient culture; it is a green city with a health ecology; it's an innovative city full of vitality; and it's a city with a pleasant lifestyle, and one that is friendly and welcoming to businesses. The Fuzhou Government expends great effort in managing everything about the city-from gardens and green areas to ecological parks and inland river systems - in an efficient and effective manner. In so doing, it markedly improves the ecological environment, and it renders Fuzhou an exemplary eco-friendly and livable city that is fresh and natural. It really showcases Fuzhou's beauty and charm. Indeed, Fuzhou is a picture of harmonyand happiness everywhere. During the Digital Summit, visitors will be welcomed by the music video Beautiful Fuzhou, a Blessed Land, which is a popular video across China. Fuzhou is sending an invitation to the world: hope to see you in Fuzhou!

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-4th-digital-china-summit-to-be-held-in-fuzhou-fujian-province-301276214.html

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 4th Digital China Summit

