The 29th Hotel Plus - HDE to be Held in Shanghai from 27 to 29 April 2020

The 29th edition of Hotel Plus - HDE, a 3-day-long event comprising expo, forum, award ceremony and gala dinner, will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in April 2020. The show will expand the section of commercial property, while greater focus will be given to hospitality design, hotel supplies and smart hotel technology.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Plus - HDE, organized by UBM Sinoexpo, the largest hotel show in Asia, returns 27th to 29thApril 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Hotel Plus - HDE will be featuring an expo bringing all leading hotel suppliers from China and beyond under one roof, forum discussing the challenging issues hoteliers, developers and designers are facing, award recognizing talents and companies who have contributed to the hospitality industry.

Mark Lu, Executive Deputy General Manager, Sinoexpo Informa Markets, shared, "Hotel Plus is the comprehensive trade show for hospitality and commercial sectors. It integrates 6 sub-shows involving the fields of building materials, engineering design, hotel furniture, hotel supplies, cleaning equipment, vending machines and franchise chain."

Hotel Plus is a mega event providing total solution for hotels and commercial space. The last edition of Hotel Plus in 2019 witnessed the presence of 3,000+ exhibitors showcasing their products and services to 147,166 visitors from 105 countries and regions. As the most important part of Hotel Plus, HDE offers the latest building and interior design materials, high quality hotel textiles and amenities, as well as innovative operation management solutions. China International Building and Interior Design Forum is the stage for developers, architects and interior designers to share their story and experience on exciting projects. Mockup Room Show presented by hotel management groups and design firms exhibiting newly-launched hotel brands and inspiring design concepts.

As added attractions to the upcoming edition, the show will expand the section of commercial property, which will provide an access for small and medium business to the booming commercial real estate market in China. New exhibits will include shopping centre, commercial art display, office furniture, smart building, signage and display system, and IP Licensing. Decision makers from leading property developers and management companies will gather together at Shanghai International Shopping Mall Development Forum talking about planning strategies, operation issues and market trends.

On the prospect of Hotel Plus 2020, Mark added, "The number of commercial space projects in China in the pipeline keeps increasing. And many old projects need to be renovated which means there is great potential. Next year we will collaborate with China Commerce Association for General Merchandise to expand commercial design sector, and enrich buyer resource especially department stores and shopping malls."

Hotel Plus- HDE 2020 website and online pre-registration is open at www.hdeexpo.com.

About Hotel Plus – HDE

Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (HDE), as the most important part of Hotel Plus, is a one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties. It is derived from Expo Build China and integrated with Hotelex Phase II which has more than 20 years history. Exhibit ranges from building & decoration, engineering & design, interior design, lighting & intelligence, smart hotel, fitness & leisure, hotel furnishing, hotel supplies, hotel investment & franchise. The next edition will be held from 27-29 April, 2020 at SNIEC.

