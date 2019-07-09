The 24th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) is Poised to Attract Global Attention with Five Highlights

ZHONGSHAN, China, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Autumn) ("GILF") will be held on 22-26, October, 2019 at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan, Guangdong, China.

This extraordinary lighting fair serving 6 billion people worldwide will focus on the latest development trends and frontier market information to bring a fresh lighting exhibition experience to exhibitors, distributors and visitors.

Expand into the Global Market

Being home to 38,000 lighting and accessories enterprises, including 7,739 lighting sellers, Guzhen Town has transformed its lighting industry from manufacturing to innovation. Every year, GILF attracts buyers from more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, the U.S. Southeast Asia and other regions.

This year, GILF aims to promote the global presence of Guzhen Town and boost foreign trade.

Eight Trade Venues to Launch the Autumn Procurement Carnival

GILF, covering over 1.5 million m2, will be held at the main venue of the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and seven sub-venues and will attract more than 2,000 exhibitors.

Share and Exchange Ideas and Opportunities

Besides foreign trade and internal and external sales integration, the Fair to be held will explore the up and down stream industries and manufacturing resources, gather Machine & Processing, Testing Devices, Tools, Accessories & Parts, Material, Services so as to promote the development of Industry 4.0.

Original Design Guides Transition of Global Lighting Industry

GILF is dedicated to creating a comprehensive and high-end international exhibition platform leading the industry trend.

Highlight Smart Lighting & Solutions

With the promotion of AI smart systems, Internet of Things, 5G and other technologies, the Highlight Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone and Outdoor Lighting Zone will seek development breakthrough for the sectors.

Lighting for Specific Purposes Satisfy Special Sourcing Needs

Horticultural lighting, fresh food lighting, stadium lighting, stage lighting and emergency lighting will be exhibited in the Special Lamp Zone to meet buyers' demands for professional lighting products.

Window Display Ideas Are Applied

At Huayi Plaza, GILF's sub-venue, there are showrooms for different types of decorative lighting. These showrooms apply window display ideas to demonstrate lighting in a more vivid way.

Outdoor Lighting Zone Meets New Demands for Off-grid Lighting and Landscape Lighting

China International Streetlight City will focus on outdoor lighting, such as LED street lights, landscape lights and garden lights, the latest off-grid solar lights, outdoor wind-power lights and outdoor mobile solar power systems to meet various market demands and grasp potential opportunities.

Interior Decorative Lighting and General Brand Hall

New Nordic and minimalist styles, new Chinese and casual luxury modern, multiple light source and user-friendly lighting products have become increasingly popular. Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza and Huayu Plaza will exhibit thousands of lighting products to bring visitors a brand and vision carnival.

Online Transaction Platform

With the online sourcing all-year-round B2B website, Denggle.com, global buyers and accurate data analysis are the key advantages provided by GILF. Denggle.com gathers more than 2,800 lighting companies around the world and provides more than 30,000 high-quality products. The online exhibitor searching system enables buyers to view exhibitor information and find exhibitors by increasing business opportunities.

China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

GILF will stay true to our mission and look into the future, continue its exploration, lead the lighting industry, integrate resources, and establish partnerships. We look forward to your participation in this Autumn Festival!

Contact: Karmen.Wu

Tel: +760-2235-3188

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

E-mail: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190708/2517942-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190708/2517942-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190708/2517942-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190708/2517942-1-d

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair