03.05.2023 00:33:00

THE 2023 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIPS CELEBRATE RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

-- Inaugural Youth Summit Takes Place in Tampa, FL --

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the inaugural Youth Summit took place on April 20-21, 2023 in Tampa, FL, and The Summit Championship and Dance Summit Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, took place on April 27-30, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)

All star cheerleading and dance teams traveled domestically and internationally to compete at the Youth Summit at the Tampa Convention Center, and at The Summit and Dance Summit Championships at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Between The Youth Summit, The Summit, and Dance Summit, the championships collectively hosted over 26,000 athletes and 1,700 teams from 13 counties.

"The Summit Championships provide a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "This year was especially important as we celebrated the inaugural Youth Summit, a premier end of season Championship, specifically designed to celebrate the accomplishments of youth teams. It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams and create unforgettable experiences for young people while recognizing their hard work, dedication, and talent."

New in 2023 was the unveiling of the official Varsity All Star Summit Championships mascot, Summie. Hailing from high on the mountain tops, Summie has journeyed down to congratulate each athlete on his or her climb. An avid fan, Summie loves cheerleading and dance athletes, along with the roar of the crowd as teams work to climb, compete and conquer.

"The Summit Championships offer multiple opportunities for teams to participate in prestigious, competitive, and celebratory experiences to end their seasons," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Showcasing these incredible athletes on ESPN platforms is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for teams and gyms to be recognized and rewarded for their passion and commitment."

Varsity All Star has continued the tradition of honoring The Varsity Pinnacle Award, recognizing athletes who embody the #AllStarStrong characteristics – teamwork, dedication, confidence, and leadership. The 2023 Pinnacle Award is awarded to one athlete at each of the end-of-season events, including The Summit, The Dance Summit & The D2 Summit. This year, Varsity All Star was proud to present the 2023 Pinnacle Award to Reagan Downes from National Stars – Solstice in Augusta, GA at The Summit Championship, Arianna Paik from Studio 22 Hi-Tek – Mini All Stars in Niles, IL at The Dance Summit Championship and Brooklyn Riley from Aspire Cheer Academy – Karma in Jeffersonville, IN at the D2 Summit Championship. Reagan, Arianna, and Brooklynn's contributions to their teams and gyms are invaluable and we are proud of the example they set in the all star community. Learn more about Reagan, Arianna, and Brooklynn's achievements here.

For more information on The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The Summit show, which features The Summit Championship, will air on ESPN Networks in early June of 2023. Airdates for all Varsity Spirit Championship television programming can be found on Varsity.com

About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Emily Albert
Varsity Spirit
ealbert@varsity.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2023-summit-championships-celebrate-record-breaking-numbers-301813909.html

SOURCE Varsity Spirit

