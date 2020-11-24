The 2020 Zhuhai International Design Week Will Be Unveiled in December

Zhuhai, China, Nov 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 November, the news conference for the 2020 Zhuhai International Design Week & Beijing International Design Week – Zhuhai (hereinafter referred to as "2020 Zhuhai International Design Week") was held at Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center. The Zhuhai International Design Week is co-organized by Zhuhai Huafa Group, Beijing Gehua Group, Hong Kong Federation of Design Association and Macau Design Center under the guidance of Zhuhai Municipal People's Government. The theme for the event is "Beautiful City & Big Health", with key activities taking place between December 4-6 at Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Explored through the six modules of Academic Exhibition, Design Dialogue, Design Awards, Design Exchange Communication, Design Journey, and Design Expo, the Design Week will focus on health and development, as well as exploring sustainability and future life. With this event, the organizer hopes to discover ways to further progress of the Greater Bay Area industry development and innovation platform, enable and facilitate technological conversion with design to drive industry improvements, and constantly consolidate and enhance the vitality of real economy. This is one of the key motivations behind Huafa Group's role in supporting Zhuhai to drive in-depth cooperation between Guangdong and Macau and to improve the level of the city.

Zhuhai International Design Week was founded in 2018. Over the past two years, it has attracted more than one thousand experts from various fields from over 20 countries and regions across the world. As many as 70,000 people have visited and experienced the exhibition, while global communication has reached over 300 million people. Considered a high-end international event held in collaboration with Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, Zhuhai International Design Week has become one of the most influential design events of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Building on the past two events, attractions at the 2020 Zhuhai International Design Week will be closer to the general public and their lives, and the exhibition mode more diverse and interactive. The Design Week activities will be held predominantly at Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center, and will cover cities from the Greater Bay Area. Exchange and display attractions will include seven major academic exhibitions and the design expo, with a total exhibition area of about 15,000 square meters.

The exhibition will feature seven academic exhibitions, namely "Spring Flowers Blossoming – Themed Exhibition Showcasing 40 Years of Zhuhai Urban Design", "New Design Goal 99 – Special Exhibition In Support of Sustainable Development", "Design Exhibition for the Fight against the Pandemic in China, Japan and Korea", "Youth Design100 —Innovative Design Exhibition for universities and colleges", Macau and Hong Kong Innovicity Exhibition, and BDD Museum.

The Design Expo for this year's Zhuhai International Design Week has made a qualitative improvement in terms of participating brands. Dominated by intelligent life, fashionable life, trendy culture creation, and industrial design, the event floor spans over 10,000 square meters, boasting more than 100 design brands from home and abroad as well as close to 10,000 creative works, bringing an original design feast to Zhuhai and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The Design Expo will include innovative technology design brands like Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor for the first time, and create a "technology+life" immersive experience area with a core focus on technological innovation and trendy lifestyles. In addition to this, top industrial culture creation brands including Oriental Wave Co.(東來也), Ceramic Art and Youliyoujie(有禮有節) will participate in the Design Expo of Zhuhai International Design Week for the first time, and are expected to spark interest in original design.

During the event, centering on themes like "Beautiful City/Healthy Life", "Design/Technology/Manufacturing", and "Design/Sustainability", renowned Chinese and foreign scientists, and academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering as well as designers will present keynotes and discussions, exchange design innovation concepts, and explore the latest scientific and technological achievements and development trends.

At the event, the 2020 "Zhuhai Design Award – Design Power of the Greater Bay Area" will be presented, and the "2020 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Design Power Yearbook" will be released, displaying the new development status and vitality of the design industry of the Greater Bay Area.

During the 2020 Zhuhai International Design Week, under the guidance of Zhuhai Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and other organizations, Huafa Group will be responsible for the operation, and will work with core design forces of Beijing, Hong Kong and Macau to jointly build the Zhuhai Design Center, which will be officially unveiled at the opening ceremony. This platform will more effectively drive the industrial conversion of designs relating to Zhuhai International Design Week, facilitate the innovative development of Zhuhai's manufacturing industry, and advance the improvement of the regional economic level.

In addition, Design Journey, as one of the pre-event features, has commenced its two-month activities in Zhuhai and Macau. The "Urban Curator" model has been adopted, and over 40 design-activity stations have been set up to provide exciting sightseeing experiences for visitors.

