+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 07:09:00

The 2019 World Industrial Design Conference was recently held in Yantai

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, the three-day 2019 World Industrial Design Conference & the Industrial Design World Expo opened in Yantai, Shandong province. With the theme "Design Sparks Innovation Engine", the conference was co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province, and co-organized by design institutions and organizations from over 40 countries and regions, according to the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government. As such, it was the largest and most high-profile industrial development summit in the global design sector.

2019 World Industrial Design Conference

In recent years, industrial design has become a national innovative development strategy and a globally leading innovative industry, playing a key role in promoting the industrial value chain, facilitating the replacement of old growth drivers, and driving high-quality development in the manufacturing sector. According to Chen Fei, Mayor of Yantai, the World Industrial Design Conference will showcase the world's leading industrial design achievements and explore the development vision of the design industry. This will inevitably lead to transformation in both concepts and models of industrial design.

During the conference, a series of activities was launched, including a WIDC roundtable discussion for top management of international design organizations, a joint conference of national industrial design experts, a meeting of the German Expert Committee of the Sino-German Industrial Design Center, the 1st Yantai Mayor's Cup Industrial Design Awards, as well as a number of international design industry development forums by both profession and segment.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348430 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2019-world-industrial-design-conference-was-recently-held-in-yantai-300942634.html

SOURCE The Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
21.10.19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Lalique-Aktie: Lalique meldet Gewinnwarnung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB