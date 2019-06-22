The 2019 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring, If Our Language Is Tea

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Huajuchen Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring organized by Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group will be hosted from June 27 to 30.

Overseas Buyers in HJC Global Tea Fair

This Tea Fair at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center allows participants to witness and experience everything about tea up close and in person. People can discuss the health benefits of drinking organic tea with tea farmers from the place of origin, discover the world of Zen among the tea products with the widest category and best quality, experience enthusiasm from various tea-themed events and competitions, and embrace new friends and opportunities among international delegations from different parts of the world.

If Our Language Is Tea

Haruki Murakami once wrote If Our Language is Whisky where he portrays the customs of Scotland. What he says can also be slightly altered as "If our language is tea, communication, of course, should be easier" which will perfectly fit when applylied to China.

Despite the fact that English has already been made a compulsory subject in China and there has been a surge in the number of people learning various foreign languages, China does not have a second official language, with the majority of Chinese people speaking mandarin Chinese. This appears to be the first barrier for people outside of China getting to know this country.

Not every Chinese person can understand English, but one thing they have in common is that almost all of them drink tea. If the language is replaced by tea with everyone sitting around the tea table, the language barrier will be eliminated by half just as Murakami puts it, "Fairly simple, really close and very accurate".

Tea is the first language participants use to communicate at the tea fair. They can sit back and enjoy a cup of tea with the brand owners from the place of origin or even the tea plantations to learn whatever tea they are interested in, green tea, black tea, oolong tea, dark tea, white tea, yellow tea, scented tea, fruit tea, orange pu'erh tea, they name it. Communication can either be realized through gesture or translation offered by those sitting around them who know English. The words of Murakami can be rewritten again as "I pass you a cup of tea and you sip it quietly after taking the cup. Voilà, everything is done". No language is needed.

Moreover, various tea-related events and activities will be hosted during the tea fair, such as tea art performances, tea studies sharing sessions and lectures about tea knowledge. Participants can fully immerse themselves into tea culture through these events.

As one of the essences of Chinese culture, tea culture itself is an ancient and elegant language. If participants don't know much about China or they have difficulty in understanding Chinese, they may as well start everything from tea.

Organic Health and Zen

Tea is a language, but more than merely a language.

Tea brings health along with enjoyment in taste and spirit and convenience in communication.

The tea fair has attracted over 1,000 brands, with more than 50 of them being brands of organic tea, enabling buyers to consider functions of health preservation apart from selecting the taste and quality of the tea.

Green tea has a high concentration of EGCG and has been widely studied. Its antioxidants may interfere with the growth of bladder, breast, lung, stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers; prevent clogging of the arteries, burn fat, counteract oxidative stress on the brain, reduce risk of neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, reduce risk of stroke, and improve cholesterol levels.

Black tea has the highest caffeine content and forms the basis for flavored teas like chai, along with some instant teas. Studies have shown that black tea may protect lungs from damage caused by exposure to cigarette smoke. It also may reduce the risk of stroke.

One study showed that white tea has the most potent anticancer properties compared to more processed teas.

In an animal study, those given antioxidants from oolong tea were found to have lower bad cholesterol levels. One variety of oolong, Wuyi, is heavily marketed as a weight loss supplement, but science hasn't backed the claims.

One animal study showed that animals given pu-erh had less weight gain and reduced LDL cholesterol.

Incense appreciation as an indispensable part of tea culture fully reflects the harmony and tranquility in the art of tea and represents one of the sources of Zen in life.

The use of incense appears to stretch back to the beginning of the human history. Incense is mentioned frequently in the Pali Canon, scriptures that date to the life of the Buddha. Along with flowers, food, drink, and even garments, incense was a common offering made to a revered person, as a sign of respect.

While offering incense at an altar is arguably a universal Buddhist ritual, Buddhists don't always agree why. Most basically, incense is thought to purify the space, whether that space is a meditation hall or their own rooms. Incense can create a tranquil mood. In some schools, incense may have a particular symbolic meaning. Three sticks burned together might signify the Three Treasures, for example -- the Buddha, the dharma, and the sangha.

Whatever the symbolic meaning, making an incense offering before the daily chanting or meditation practice is a good way to focus people's attention and create a pure space for their practice.

The Fourth China (Shenzhen) International Eaglewood Industry and Incense Culture Expo as part of the tea fair will convey the profound Oriental incense culture and the world of Chan Buddhism to the visitors by showing them aroma diffusers, jewelry made from eaglewood, artifacts made from eaglewood and valuable eaglewood collections.

Tea Fun & New Friends

During the tea fair, various activities and competitions that combine professionalism and fun will energize visitors after experiencing the harmony and tranquility.

The International Tea Competition will be attended by active tea specialists in the industry. Tea specialists' performances in making tea, appreciating tea's liquid color and identifying tea quality will not only facilitate exchanges among tea practitioners from around the world but also enlighten beginners, supporting them to learn various aspects of professional tea art on the spot.

The Global Tea Cup will produce the annual king of tea by converging top tea products of different categories which will be evaluated by experts in the industry based on such dimensions as appearance, tea's liquid color, aroma, taste, leaves and pesticide residues.

National tea day series activities target at the general public to disseminate knowledge and culture about tea. These activities include tea art performance, tea making, tea giveaway, tea ware and books as rewards, tea riddles, singing songs related to tea and tea competition. These activities make learning tea enjoyable and are well-received among people.

Exhibition areas for countries or regions outside the Chinese mainland, namely overseas areas, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, are also set up in the tea fair in an effort to facilitate exchanges and alignment among relevant visitors. The overseas exhibitors are from Germany, South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, Laos, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia. More than 140 brands will be present with relevant products in tea industry being on display, including tea, tea ware from Japan and South Korea, ceramic art, modern tea ware, tea costumes, tea accessories, eagle wood and cultural and creative products.

As a large-scale expo, this tea fair will attract overseas buyers from 15 countries for purchase and exchanges. Among them, there are over 50 groups of professional buyer while numerous foreign friends will attend as individual buyers. For both participants coming from afar and foreign friends who lives in Shenzhen, the tea fair is an ideal platform for exchanges facilitating attendants to make new friends and seek business partners as well as potential opportunities. "Meeting friends through tea" is a reality taking place here.

Organizer: Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group

Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group is a world-class integrated tea service provider, a resource system covering the global tea industry chain. HJC has established long-term cooperative relationships with more than 500 industry media, 1,200 senior tea experts, industry associations and research institutes, and more than 8,700 cooperative enterprises, and mastered an industry database including 186,000 tea distributors and 3.26 million tea players. HJC Industrial Group has maintained close ties with tea associations and institutions in 18 countries including the United States, Britain, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya.

HJC Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) has been successfully held for the past ten years. Held twice a year, it has developed into the world's largest tea fair. Global Tea Fair is also equipped with an online distribution platform (Teayork Hub) and an offline tea culture mall.

Media contact:

Company name: Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group

Address: Bao'an District of Shenzhen, Bao'an Stadium

Email: admin@globalteafair.com

Phone: (+86) 181 2616 5003

Website: https://www.globalteafair.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2019-global-tea-fair-china-shenzhen-spring-if-our-language-is-tea-300873119.html

SOURCE Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group