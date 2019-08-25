The 20 Announces Speaker Lineup for 2019 VISION Conference

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20, a leading business development group for managed service providers (MSPs), has announced the speaker lineup for their upcoming VISION conference held in Dallas on October 27-29th.

VISION '19 is focused on two main topics: cybersecurity and sustainable business growth. The conference will feature best-in-class thought leadership, actionable content sessions, channel trends, stimulating workshops, interactive peer panels, and extensive peer networking – all focused on growing your IT services business and addressing top cybersecurity challenges.

Key topics include:



Navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape

Proven growth and profitability strategies

Cloud-powered products and services

MSP market trends and analysis

"VISION '19 will be a destination for innovation and discovery in the MSP industry," said CEO Tim Conkle. "The addition of speakers like Kevin Mitnick, Erik Day, Kyle Hanslovan, Lindsay Willott, and Jill Young expresses the depth of the event The 20 is planning. We are excited to deliver unrivaled content to our attendees."

The two-day event also features a full slate of leading channel partners and industry experts. Hailed as the most important MSP event of the year, The 20's VISION Conference will bring together top MSPs and IT service providers for two impactful days of speakers, sessions, and networking focused on business best practices, thought leadership, and growth.

Speaker Highlights:

Kevin Mitnick, "The World's Most Famous Hacker"

Kevin Mitnick is the world's most famous hacker, global bestselling author, and the top cybersecurity keynote speaker. Kevin was the most elusive computer break-in artist in history. Once one of the FBI's Most Wanted, because he went on an 'electronic joyride' during which he hacked into more than 40 major corporations just for the challenge and not for monetary gain, Kevin is now a trusted security consultant to the Fortune 500 and governments worldwide. He and his team of white-hat hackers now maintain a 100 percent successful track record of being able to penetrate the security of any system they are paid to hack into using a combination of technical exploits and social engineering.

As a one-of-a-kind, public speaker, Kevin's presentations are akin to "technology magic shows", which include live demonstrations of the latest hacking techniques that educate while keeping people on the edge of their seats to help raise "security awareness" of individuals and organizations worldwide.

Kyle Hanslovan, Founder & CEO, Huntress Labs

Kyle Hanslovan comes to Huntress Labs from the U.S. Intelligence Community where he supported defensive and offensive cyber operations for the past decade. He previously co-founded the defense consulting firm StrategicIO and actively participates in the ethical hacking community as a Black Hat conference trainer, STEM mentor, and Def Con CTF champion. Additionally, he serves in the Maryland Air National Guard as a Cyber Warfare Operator. With his strong background in technical leadership, software development, and malware analysis, At this stage in his life, Kyle is hell bent on making hackers earn every inch of their access within the networks he protects.

Lindsay Willott, Founder and CEO, Customer Thermometer

Lindsay is the founder of 1-click satisfaction app, Customer Thermometer. The idea was borne whilst she was running her successful marketing agency; response rates for customer surveys were dismally low but the market need for customer insight had never been higher. With billions of business emails being sent every year, Lindsay identified and developed a unique proposition - an integrated one-click traffic-light survey that customers would happily click, which would then organizations access to real-time customer sentiment across every interaction. She's partnered with major brands across the world including Glossier, CatBird, Dollar Shave Club, RE/MAX, BT, Leica, Reed, Red Cross and Songkick. Customer Thermometer won the Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2019, and the 2019 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service.

Jill Young, Certified EOS® Implementer, Author, Coach, TractionFirst

Jill Young is a Certified EOS® Implementer, Entrepreneur, and Speaker. Before founding TractionFirst, she was the President of a fast-growing CPA firm with over 300 clients. She now helps Entrepreneurs get everything that they want from their businesses by implementing the Entrepreneurial Operating System, as described in the best-selling business book, "Traction". She holds the highest designation possible, Certified EOS Implementer, and works with companies in the Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston markets. Jill has introduced EOS to over 10,000 business owners in the last year, and shared the platform with the likes of Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Airlines and Robert Kiyosaki author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad products.

Erik Day, Vice President and General Manager at North America Small Business, Dell Technologies

Erik Day is Vice President & GM, North America Small Business at Dell, and is a 17-year veteran of the company. Erik is passionate about helping small businesses grow and thrive. He recognizes that small businesses are the engines that help economies grow. Along with his passion for superior technology, Erik intends to empower businesses to work faster, smarter, and better.

Rob Rae, VP of Business Development, Datto

As vice president of business development at Datto, Rob Rae's role is to oversee many different aspects of the company's business — including marketing, global sales, partner programs, product development and training — all with the goal of helping partners go to market. With over 25 years of sales and B2B activities, Rae has extensive experience in IT hardware and software sales. All of his industry experience has been working with 100% channel-focused organizations and working directly with channel VARs, solution providers and MSPs in achieving their goals. An executive board member for both ASCii and CompTIA, Rae has for the last four consecutive years been named one of MSP Mentor's Top 250 people shaping the global managed services market.

Erick Simpson, Creator of the MSP Mastered™ Methodology

Co-Founder of one of the first "Pure Play" MSPs in the industry and creator of the MSP Mastered™ Methodology for Managed Services business performance improvement and the Vendor Channel Maturity Level Index™ that identifies IT channel program maturation for strategic growth, Erick Simpson is a strategic technology business growth and

transformation specialist. He is experienced in improving top and bottom-line business performance by increasing operational efficiencies, boosting marketing and lead generation outcomes, accelerating sales velocity, shortening sales cycles and maximizing service efficiencies.

Daniel K. "Danny" Astin, Managing Partner, Ciardi, Ciardi and Astin

Daniel K. "Danny" Astin is a Navy Veteran, business lawyer, consultant and a managing partner at Ciardi Ciardi & Astin. He is known for their abilities to efficiently and cost-effectively navigate cases with unique and difficult fact patterns and has been referred to as a "Lawyer for the Situation." Danny is Chair of the International Business Law Consortium's (IBLC) Creditors' Working Group and is the Delaware representative to the IBLC interfacing with exemplary law firms situated throughout the world. A frequent guest lecturer to The 20 in business topics of interest to SMB's in the IT sector, he represents many MSPs in general and IT specific general business, cyber, defamation, commercial contract and discrete litigation matters nationally.

Chris Wiser, Founder and CEO, The Wiser Agency

Chris Wiser is touted for his online courses, Facebook Ads for Beginners, 3 Steps to Your First Million and The 20 Meetings Per Month Sales System. He has over 20 years of Technology industry experience, along with the past 10 years being CRO of Neverfail, and CEO of TechSquad IT. As both a public-facing entrepreneur and network specialist, Chris has been featured on The Entrepreneurs Radio Show, School for Startups Radio, SmallBizAmerica Radio and multiple network news stations including ABC, FOX, CNBC and NBC news. In September 2013, Chris was the subject of a documentary film titled, "The IT Guy," which was broadcast worldwide on Biography Channel.

