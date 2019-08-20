The 1st Silicon Nitride Grading Wheel Has Successfully Been Launched by Xinjiang Jingshuo New Materials Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the Silicon Nitride Grading Wheel was firstly developed and launched by a Chinese company - Xinjiang Jingshuo New Materials Co., Ltd., which made a great impact on the traditional grading wheel industry.

In the field of ultra-fine powder processing, airflow classification is an important approach to obtain narrow distribution and ultra-fine particles. The design and manufacture of grading wheels are the core technology of grading machines. There are usually two kinds of grading wheels, metal and ceramic. Due to sensitive materials to magnetic pollution, ceramic grading wheels must be used in many occasions. At present, zirconia ceramic grading wheels are the most widely used in the industry.

Compared with zirconia ceramics, silicon nitride ceramics have better mechanical properties and processability which are high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, wear resistance, high strength, anti-adhesion, low density, low friction coefficient and self-lubricating properties. In addition, the density of silicon nitride is roughly 50% of zirconia ceramics, which can greatly reduce the energy consumption of the motor, and the requirements for the motor are also lower than those of traditional grading wheel. Applying this new silicon nitride ceramic grading wheel to the current machine, overclocking can be achieved, and finer particles will be gained. It can be used more wildly in ultra-fine powder grading industry. It is also important that the cost of this grading wheel is close to that of zirconia ceramics. Silicon ceramic grading wheel will undoubtedly become popular on the market, replacing the traditional ceramic grading wheel.

At present, the maximum diameter of the grading wheel produced by Xinjiang Jingshuo New Material Co., Ltd. can reach φ180mm or more, the highest working speed: 12000rpm, and the normal service life is more than 1 year. It has already been successfully applied to downstream customers, with good effects.

It took only one year for the silicon nitride ceramic grading wheel to go from concept to market. The launch of this new product proves the research and development ability of Xinjiang Jingshuo New Materials Co., Ltd. and its leading position in this industry in China. Xinjiang Jingshuo New Materials Co., Ltd. is always committed in developing high quality ceramic powders and components, with a focus on the development of fumed silica, silicon nitride and zirconia products. After years of exploration and research, the main products include nano-silica powder, silicon nitride powder (both ceramic grade and solar grade), zirconia powder, zirconia powder and silicon nitride and zirconia-based ceramics. Our goal is to achieve a leading position in this field worldwide through our continuous innovation.

