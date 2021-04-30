The 1st Osseointegration Day, May 3rd, 2021. In honor of Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark, the father of osseointegration

HARROGATE, England, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss together with The Brånemark Osseointegration Center are proud to present the 1st annual Osseointegration Day on May 3rd, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark's 92nd birthday.

The initiative was developed by Barbro K Brånemark together with the Association of Brånemark Osseointegration Centers and Dr. Robert Gottlander, in tribute to Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark and his innovations and inventions that continue to improve many lives around the world.

The principles of Osseointegration, a term founded by Professor Brånemark after his important breakthrough in the 1950s when he discovered that bone could integrate with titanium components, are the foundation for countless clinical applications.

"Barbro Brånemark and I are very pleased that the idea is now coming alive. Our intention is to have something every year to remember P-Iand celebrate his birthday on May 3rd. We would not have been able to do this without the support from The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), Dental Tribune International (DTI) and The European Association for Osseointegration (EAO). A special thanks to them."

Dr. Robert Gottlander CEO, of Neoss

This year's event will be a webinar where Professor Tomas Albrektsson, a long-time colleague and friend of Professor Brånemark, will give a presentation on Osseointegration and its fundamental significance for modern implant dentistry.

Registration is now open for the 1st Osseointegration Day and can be done here https://dtstudyclub.com/webinar/the-first-global-osseointegration-day/

About The Brånemark Osseointegration Center

The Brånemark Osseointegration Center (BOC) in Gothenburg, Sweden, was founded 1989. BOC's primary mission was to provide treatment for patients with severe oral, maxillo-facial and orthopedic impediments. A thorough appreciation of tissue handling, biological processes and patient care have developed into fundamental principles, which together with specially designed components and instruments have come to be the basic concept of Osseointegration. For more information, please visit https://branemark.se/.

