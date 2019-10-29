+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 02:00:00

The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition will be held in December in Shanghai China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia area, the 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE 2019), hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center Dec. 11-13, 2019.

SINCE 2019's exhibition scale will be 34,000sqm, and about 500 companies from 30 countries and regions are expected to showcase their latest products and solution offerings. The exhibit categories include nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories, nonwoven roll goods and converted products.

Visitors of SINCE 2019 can complete their procurement targets, meet their suppliers face to face, and check the product quality with their hands and eyes. At the same time, they will have a chance to participate in the concurrent events and communicate with the experts to get the newest knowledge and technology.

Below Exhibitors confirmed their participation in the Technical Presentation during SINCE 2019:

BERRY, DOW, EMTEC, ISRA, INNOWEN,INC, PALAS, TESTEX, and the list is still being updated.

Click below link to quick pre-register to visit SINCE 2019:
https://www.ubmconlinereg.com/SNE19/exhibitionen/?source=PR

Click below link to participate as an Exhibitor:
https://en.since-expo.com/ExhibitorApplication/

For more exhibit inquiries 

For visitors and media partner inquires

Ray Pan 

Few Fu

E: Ray.pan@informa.com  

E: Few.fu@informa.com

T: +86-21 6157 3930 

T: +86-21 6157 3924

About SINCE

More than 30 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products. SINCE 2019 will be held Dec. 11-13, 2019 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition &Convention Center. For more information: en.since-expo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191025/2622286-1

SOURCE Informa Markets

