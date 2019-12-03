03.12.2019 02:30:00

The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition Will be Held in December 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition, organized by Informa Markets, will be held in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from Dec. 11-13, 2019.  Almost 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions confirmed their participation. Wonderful exhibitor technicalpresentations will be held and the newest products and technology are waiting for visitors.

Technical Presentation

*For the final agenda, please refer to the onsite release.
*Official language: Chinese

Click below link to quick pre-register to visit SINCE 2019:

https://www.ubmconlinereg.com/SNE19/exhibitionen/?source=PR

Parts of SINCE 2019 Exhibitors:

List of Exhibitors

For more exhibit inquiries

Ray Pan                                                                                    
E: Ray.pan@informa.com                                                    
T: +86-21-6157-3930

For visitors and media partner inquires

Few Fu
E: Few.fu@informa.com 
T: +86-21-6157-3924                                          

About SINCE

More than 30 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products. SINCE 2019 will be held on 11th-13th Dec, 2019 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition &Convention Center. For more information: en.since-expo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-18th-shanghai-international-nonwovens-exhibition-will-be-held-in-december-2019-300967138.html

SOURCE Informa Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
02.12.19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
02.12.19
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.12.19
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Der heimische Markt brach am Montag ein. Auch der DAX rutschte tief ins Minus. Die US-Börsen gaben ebenfalls nach. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;