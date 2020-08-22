The 18th CIEP is Coming Soon to Build a Global Technological Innovation Community

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep pace with times and share "China's opportunities," the 18th Conference for the International Exchange of Professionals (hereinafter referred to as CIEP), sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality and hosted by Shenzhen Center for International Exchange of Personnel, will be launched. With its official website as the hosting place, the CIEP will use high technology to create a new exhibition mode, namely, integrated "online conference with offline activities," and an "internet convention and exhibition."

Gathering over the "Cloud" to explore development

Due to COVID-19, the 18th CIEP will adopt online meeting as the platform for the conference, and set up functional zones including Virtual Exhibition Hall, Project Docking, Guest of Honor, Online Recruitment, etc., to gather global users over the "Cloud" and share the new trend of international professionals' exchange.

It is reported that the Virtual Exhibition Hall, with cutting-edge AR/VR/3D technology to create up street-view exhibition areas, will present immersive experience for the attendees. The Online Recruitment area gives play to advantages of various HR service organizations to demonstrate their whole-process, one-stop, contact-free recruitment methods. The innovatively launched "Project Docking Talent-Show" platform will overcome the limits of time and space for professionals, projects, and funds, enabling zero-distance interactive communication.

Breaking boundaries to connect for win-win results

Since its inception in 2001, the CIEP, as a international, and comprehensive talent and intelligence exhibition open to overseas experts, training institutions, technological innovation talents, has been successfully held for 17 years.

Each year, it attracts professional organizations from over 40 countries and regions and there were more than 35,000 overseas experts, students, and professionals. Over 10,000 projects were successfully implemented.

Nowadays, CIEP has become a bridge for in-depth cooperation between other countries and China. Russia, as the Guest of Honor this year, will showcase the achievements of technological innovation and talent exchange with China online, providing the best platform for the two countries to seek cooperative opportunities.

A Chinese market, more open to international collaborations, will form more positive interactions with the world, resulting in a more progressive and prosperous international market. Let's join the CIEP to promote the establishment of a global community eager to forward technological development, and share "China's opportunities" which welcome technological progress and innovative development.

Contacts: CIEP, Wang Chan, wangchan@ciep.gov.cn

SOURCE CIEP