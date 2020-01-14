+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 21:39:00

The 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto Nominees

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is proud to announce the nominees for the 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto. The ACTRA Awards in Toronto will take place at The Carlu on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

ACTRA Toronto (CNW Group/ACTRA Toronto)

Nominees for Outstanding Performance – Female:
Jessica Greco as Jessica the A.D. in Tokens, "Whitewashing" (Tokens on Call Productions)
Krista Morin as Judith in Spooning (Human Cutlery Films)
Anastasia Phillips as Catherine MacDonald in Tammy's Always Dying (JA Productions)
Cara Ricketts as Mary Handford-Lacroix in Anne with an E, "What Can Stop the Determined Heart" (Northwood Entertainment)
Karen Robinson as Gladdy in Forgive Me, "Worthy of All Love" (Emotion Pictures)

Nominees for Outstanding Performance – Male:
Aaron Abrams as Daniel in Nose to Tail (Motion Offense Productions)
Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian 'Bash' Lacroix in Anne with an E, "What Can Stop the Determined Heart" (Northwood Entertainment)
Salvatore Antonio as Steven" in Nose to Tail (Motion Offense Productions)
Daniel Fathers as Perry Bulmer in Project Ithaca (Wild Media Entertainment)
Araya Mengesha as Elijah Handford in Anne with an E, "There Is Something at Work in My Soul Which I Do Not Understand" (Northwood Entertainment)

Nominees for Outstanding Performance – Female Voice:
Tajja Isen as Juniper in Norman Picklestripes, "The Forest Next Door" (Universal Kids)
Julie Lemieux as Margo Monkey in Top Wing, "Big Banana Break-In" (9 Story Media Group)
Julie Lemieux as Amelia in Binky: Pets of the Universe, "Happy PURSTgiving" (Corus Entertainment)
Bryn McAuley as Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: The Series, "Portrait of Mavis as a Young Vampire" (Corus Entertainment)
Samantha Weinstein as Sloane Plunderman in D.N. Ace, "Pure Clownage" (Nelvana)

Nominees for Outstanding Performance – Male Voice:
Taylor Abrahamse as Huxley in D.N.Ace, "The New Guy" (Nelvana)
Juan Chioran as Mendel in D.N.Ace, "Any Given Clashday" (Nelvana)
Carter Hayden as Klaus in Hotel Transylvania: The Series, "Freakerheads" (Corus Entertainment)
Lyon Smith as Ace Ripley in D.N.Ace, "Any Given Clashday" (Nelvana)
Jacob Soley as Charlie in Charlie's Colorforms, "Treasure Hunter Charlie" (DHX Media)

Nominees for the Members' Choice Series Ensemble award:
Anne with an E (Northwood Entertainment)
Baroness Von Sketch (Frantic Films)
Kim's Convenience (Thunderbird Entertainment)
Schitt's Creek (Not a Real Company)
Tokens (Tokens on Call Productions)

During the ceremony, Michaela Washburn will present Jean Yoon with ACTRA Toronto's 2020 Award of Excellence.

"As production levels in Ontario continue to climb, we are thrilled to shine a light on exceptional work by our own talented Canadian performers, on camera and in animation," says ACTRA Toronto President Theresa Tova.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing over 15,000 of Canada's 25,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. As an advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

Link to photo gallery: https://www.actratoronto.com/performers/community/the-actra-awards-in-toronto/2020-nominees/

SOURCE ACTRA Toronto

