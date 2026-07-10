The 15th Canon x McDull Inter-school Ink Cartridge Recycling Award Presentation Ceremony Advancing Environmental Education with Collective Efforts



EQS Newswire / 10/07/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2026 - Canon Hongkong Company Limited (Canon Hong Kong) successfully held the "15th Canon x McDull Inter-school Ink Cartridge Recycling Award Presentation Ceremony" at Canon Image Square on 4 July 2026. The ceremony commended the winning schools for their outstanding performance in ink cartridge recycling. To further enrich students' learning experience, "Build Your Own Camera" STEAM parent-child workshop was also conducted, providing an interesting opportunity for students to assemble handcraft camera models, design their own unique cameras, and explore the fascinating world of photography and optics.





Adhering to Canon's corporate philosophy "Kyosei", Canon Hong Kong has spared no effort to promote environmental conservation and sustainable development, injecting green elements into different kinds of corporate activities. Since the launch of "Ink Cartridge Recycling Program" in 2009, Canon Hong Kong has invited the beloved local cartoon character, McDull, to serve as the program ambassador. With the ambition of cultivating the environmental awareness of the next generation, the program was extended to the education sector in 2011, calling on support from primary and secondary schools in the annual competition. Now in its 15th year, the program has reached an important milestone and received overwhelming responses from more than 300 organizations, housing estates, shopping malls, supermarkets and schools, all helping to set up recycling boxes to encourage the public to recycle used inkjet printer cartridges of all brands. To deepen students' understanding and engagement with environmental issues, Canon Hong Kong has organized over 230 environmental seminars for participating schools, reaching over 70,000 students with messages about recycling and sustainable development. As of June 2026, over 295,000 ink cartridges were collected. Recycled ink cartridges were dismantled, while the metals and plastics were being recycled into raw materials for other products.



In the welcome speech at the ceremony, Ms. Candy Mau, Director of Corporate Communications and General Administration Division of Canon Hong Kong, affirmed the winning schools for their exemplar dedication in promoting recycling. A total of 8 schools were recognized in the category of "Highest No. of Recycled Ink Cartridges". Ms. Mau noted that the escalating threat of global warming and climate change has sounded an alarm for the Earth, reminding us of the need to protect the environment together. She emphasized the importance of promoting environmental protection to the young generation from an early age and urged schools to build a better and sustainable society together by continuously promoting environmental education.



After the ceremony, Canon Hong Kong arranged a "Build Your Own Camera" STEAM parent-child workshop for the students and parents. The activity allowed them to assemble and build their own handcraft camera models, thereby learning basic optical principles. Through interactive demonstrations and disassembling camera structures, participants gained a deeper understanding of the science behind imaging while enjoying the joy of creativity, technology and photography. The workshop added a memorable learning experience to the ceremony and brought the event to a successful close.

Hashtag: #Canon #McDull

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Canon Hongkong Company Limited Canon Inc. (TSE:7751) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative product development, Canon Inc. holds the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contributions to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2025, Canon's global revenue was US$30 billion.



In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018; the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage in social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing an internationally recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.



For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website:





News Source: Canon Hong Kong

Adhering to Canon's corporate philosophy "Kyosei", Canon Hong Kong has spared no effort to promote environmental conservation and sustainable development, injecting green elements into different kinds of corporate activities. Since the launch of "Ink Cartridge Recycling Program" in 2009, Canon Hong Kong has invited the beloved local cartoon character, McDull, to serve as the program ambassador. With the ambition of cultivating the environmental awareness of the next generation, the program was extended to the education sector in 2011, calling on support from primary and secondary schools in the annual competition. Now in its 15th year, the program has reached an important milestone and received overwhelming responses from more than 300 organizations, housing estates, shopping malls, supermarkets and schools, all helping to set up recycling boxes to encourage the public to recycle used inkjet printer cartridges of all brands. To deepen students' understanding and engagement with environmental issues, Canon Hong Kong has organized over 230 environmental seminars for participating schools, reaching over 70,000 students with messages about recycling and sustainable development. As of June 2026, over 295,000 ink cartridges were collected. Recycled ink cartridges were dismantled, while the metals and plastics were being recycled into raw materials for other products.In the welcome speech at the ceremony, Ms. Candy Mau, Director of Corporate Communications and General Administration Division of Canon Hong Kong, affirmed the winning schools for their exemplar dedication in promoting recycling. A total of 8 schools were recognized in the category of "Highest No. of Recycled Ink Cartridges". Ms. Mau noted that the escalating threat of global warming and climate change has sounded an alarm for the Earth, reminding us of the need to protect the environment together. She emphasized the importance of promoting environmental protection to the young generation from an early age and urged schools to build a better and sustainable society together by continuously promoting environmental education.After the ceremony, Canon Hong Kong arranged a "Build Your Own Camera" STEAM parent-child workshop for the students and parents. The activity allowed them to assemble and build their own handcraft camera models, thereby learning basic optical principles. Through interactive demonstrations and disassembling camera structures, participants gained a deeper understanding of the science behind imaging while enjoying the joy of creativity, technology and photography. The workshop added a memorable learning experience to the ceremony and brought the event to a successful close.Hashtag: #Canon #McDullThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Canon Inc. (TSE:7751) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative product development, Canon Inc. holds the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contributions to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2025, Canon's global revenue was US$30 billion.In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018; the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage in social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing an internationally recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon News Source: Canon Hong Kong 10/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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