11.07.2025 04:00:12

The 14th Canon x McDull Inter-school Ink Cartridge Recycling Award Presentation Ceremony Honoring Environmental Education and Green Living

Canon
23.49 EUR -2.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 11/07/2025 / 04:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 – Canon Hongkong Company Limited (Canon Hong Kong) successfully held the "14th Canon x McDull Inter-school Ink Cartridge Recycling Award Presentation Ceremony" at the Canon Image Square on 5 July 2025. Aiming at commending the winning schools for their outstanding performance in ink cartridge recycling, "Imaging for Fun" workshop was conducted in addition to awards presentation, providing an interesting and tailor-made educational and creative workshop for students to experience the joy of imaging and photography.

650379-20250706-McDull-Ceremony-.jpeg

Adhering to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", Canon Hong Kong has spared no effort to promote environmental conservation and injected green elements into different kinds of corporate activities. Since the launch of "Ink Cartridge Recycling Program" in 2009, Canon Hong Kong has invited the beloved local cartoon character, McDull, to serve as the program ambassador. With the ambition of cultivating the environmental awareness of the next generation, the program was extended to the education sector in 2011, calling on support from primary and secondary schools in the annual competition. Now in its 14th year, the program has received overwhelming responses from more than 300 organizations, housing estates, shopping malls, supermarkets and schools, all helping to set up recycling boxes to encourage the public to recycle used inkjet printer cartridges (all brands are welcome). To deepen students' understanding and engagement with environmental issues, Canon Hong Kong has organized over 200 environmental seminars for participating schools, reaching over 70,000 students with messages about recycling and sustainable development. As of June 2025, over 285,000 ink cartridges were collected. The recycled ink cartridges were dismantled, while the metals and plastics were being recycled into raw materials for other products.

In the welcome speech at the ceremony, Mr. Gary Lee, President and CEO of Canon Hong Kong, affirmed the winning schools for their exemplar dedication in promoting recycling. A total of 10 schools were recognized in the aspect of "Highest No. of Recycled Ink Cartridges" and "Highest No. of Recycled Ink Cartridges Per Head" respectively. Mr. Gary Lee expressed gratitude for the enthusiasm and active support from the academic sector. He emphasized the importance of promoting environmental protection to the young generation from an early age and urged schools to build a better and sustainable society together by continuously responding to green initiatives.

After the ceremony, Canon Hong Kong arranged a "Imaging for Fun" workshop for the students. The interactive experience combining photography and printing allowed the students to learn the basic photography skills, capture creative images and print their work on-site. This helped them to discover the joy of visual storytelling while extending environmental education to creative learning. Canon Image Square guided tour was also prepared for teachers and parents, where they explored Canon's latest imaging technologies and creative applications. These two activities added a joyful and lively atmosphere, bringing the award ceremony to a successful and memorable close.

High Resolution Photos: http://bit.ly/4eGQLQ4

Hashtag: #Canon #CanonxMcDull

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Canon Hongkong Company Limited

Canon Inc. (TSE:7751) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain-paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative product development, Canon Inc. holds the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contributions to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2024, Canon's global revenue was US$28.51 billion.

In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018; the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage in social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing an internationally recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.

For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon.

225647
News Source: Canon Hongkong Company Limited

11/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

