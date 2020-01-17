The $2+ Billion Feed Enzymes Market: 2019-2025 Analysis by Type, Livestock, Source, Form and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Enzymes Market by Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed enzymes market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Provision of maintaining cost-efficiency in the usage of feed; increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs; and a rise in the global demand for naturally produced feed additives drive the feed enzyme industry. However, the hydrolysis of cellulose, which remains difficult, is projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The feed enzymes market comprises of major manufacturers, such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the feed enzymes industry, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.

The poultry segment, by livestock, is estimated to dominate the feed enzymes market in 2019



Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the increased consumption of poultry meat in the Asia Pacific region, as consumers are adding white meat instead of red meat to their diets.



The phytase segment, by type, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the feed enzymes market



Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid; monogastric animals, such as poultry birds, lack sufficient phytases to release this phosphorus. Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and consequent utilization of plant phosphorus.

According to DuPont, one of the major feed enzyme manufacturers, phytases are the most widely used type of feed enzymes in the world, included in 90% of poultry and 70% of swine diets. Thus, increasing phytic acid degradation and improving the availability of plant phosphorus could have major benefits for poultry and swine producers, including lower levels of inorganic phosphorus inclusion in diets, reduced feed costs, and better sustainability of animal production.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed enzymes market



Asia Pacific dominated the feed enzymes market in 2018; this has been supported by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and the growth rate. Also, livestock producers in China and India are focusing on animal health by resorting to natural solutions. Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for meat and meat products, in accordance with the need for a protein-rich meat diet.

The market for poultry is estimated to increase in India and China due to factors such as the focus on meat quality and public health campaigns, which encourage the consumption of lower-fat protein options. Fish consumption is also increasing in the region, owing to similar health trends. On the other hand, there has been an increase in production as well as consumption of dairy products in the region. These factors are expected to drive the feed enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region.



The presence of key feed enzymes manufacturers, such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US) is also responsible for the high growth of the region.



