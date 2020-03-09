ThayerMahan and iXblue Sign MoU to Provide Unmanned Maritime Services

GROTON, Conn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groton-based ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions, announced today that it has teamed with iXblue, a global high-tech company specializing in navigation, acoustic positioning, and underwater imaging, to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue's DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) in North America as well as in other parts of the world.

Benefitting from ThayerMahan's far-reaching expertise in maritime domain awareness and from iXblue's multi-purpose and cost-effective Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), both companies will be able to address a wide range of maritime and survey applications including offshore renewables, Oil & Gas, hydrographic surveys, ISR, as well as monitoring and tracking operations.

Founded by retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Connor in 2016 to promote the use of unmanned autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy and other government deep-sea domain awareness programs and missions, ThayerMahan is excited about this new collaboration with iXblue.

ThayerMahan's CEO, Mike Connor, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with iXblue in a number of areas. Their creativity and design discipline combined to produce a rugged, long endurance, unmanned surface vessel that takes ThayerMahan systems to new places. Together, we can expand our service offerings to our customers in government, industry, and academia."

Looking forward to this new collaboration, iXblue CEO, Fabien Napolitano, adds, "We are convinced at iXblue, that partnerships are key to the advancement of our industries. Thanks to ThayerMahan's exceptional leadership and deep understanding and experience in the maritime, security, and defense domains, combined with our expertise in advanced maritime and naval technologies and strong spirit of innovation, both our companies are now well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions in critical areas such as port and maritime security, as well as environment monitoring and offshore operations."

Media Contacts

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key (including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services) autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at info@thayermahan.com.

About iXblue

iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety, efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 650 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries.

