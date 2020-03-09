09.03.2020 15:19:00

ThayerMahan and iXblue Sign MoU to Provide Unmanned Maritime Services

GROTON, Conn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groton-based ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions, announced today that it has teamed with iXblue, a global high-tech company specializing in navigation, acoustic positioning, and underwater imaging, to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue's DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) in North America as well as in other parts of the world.

(PRNewsfoto/ThayerMahan Inc.)

Benefitting from ThayerMahan's far-reaching expertise in maritime domain awareness and from iXblue's multi-purpose and cost-effective Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), both companies will be able to address a wide range of maritime and survey applications including offshore renewables, Oil & Gas, hydrographic surveys, ISR, as well as monitoring and tracking operations.

Founded by retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Connor in 2016 to promote the use of unmanned autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy and other government deep-sea domain awareness programs and missions, ThayerMahan is excited about this new collaboration with iXblue.

ThayerMahan's CEO, Mike Connor, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with iXblue in a number of areas. Their creativity and design discipline combined to produce a rugged, long endurance, unmanned surface vessel that takes ThayerMahan systems to new places. Together, we can expand our service offerings to our customers in government, industry, and academia."

Looking forward to this new collaboration, iXblue CEO, Fabien Napolitano, adds, "We are convinced at iXblue, that partnerships are key to the advancement of our industries. Thanks to ThayerMahan's exceptional leadership and deep understanding and experience in the maritime, security, and defense domains, combined with our expertise in advanced maritime and naval technologies and strong spirit of innovation, both our companies are now well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions in critical areas such as port and maritime security, as well as environment monitoring and offshore operations."

Media Contacts

Richard J. Hine

Marion Seyve

ThayerMahan

iXblue

Chief Operating Officer

Communication Manager

rhine@thayermahan.com

marion.seyve@ixblue.com

860-937-6622 (Office)

+33 (0)1 30 08 88 88

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key (including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services) autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at info@thayermahan.com.

About iXblue

iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety, efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 650 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries.

iXblue logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thayermahan-and-ixblue-sign-mou-to-provide-unmanned-maritime-services-301018654.html

SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
13:00
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09:57
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:35
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
07:04
Daily Markets: SMI – Nach zwei Handelstagen war alles zerstört / Facebook – Das sollte man nicht unterschätzen
08.03.20
Permian Basin Oil Production Headed for a Decline?
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street setzt zeitweise Handel aus -- SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Portfoliomanager warnt: Unterschätzen viele Konzerne das Coronavirus?
Swatch leidet unter zeitweiser Schliessung vieler Läden wegen des Coronavirus - Aktie knickt ein
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht ein - Handel zwischenzeitlich ausgesetzt -- SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startet mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben sind auch die US-Börsen von großem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;