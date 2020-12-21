Thales SEC Transport, First Company Obtaining Urban Rail Certification in China with TSTCBTC®2.0 Signaling System

Thales SEC Transport's (TST, Thales' joint venture in China ) innovative TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system was granted China's Urban Rail Certification (CURC).

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thales SEC Transport (TST) developed the TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system in China, which is part of Thales' global urban rail signaling portfolio. The system has recently received the China Urban Rail Certification, making it the first ever certified Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) product in China's metro history.

The TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system adopts dual CBTC architecture, integrating interlocking and train control to meet the metro operator's requirements of high availability and reliability. The TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system is in operation on the Shanghai Line 5, reaching 6M train km to successfully pass the expert review of China Association of Metros (CAMET). The technology is also applied on metro networks across the country, providing riders with maximum safety and efficiency.

China Urban Rail Certification is organized and promoted by the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Certification & Accreditation Administration (NCAA). The NCAA sets up certification guidelines, mandating the third-party Certification & Accreditation Company to certify the applicant's products and provides a unified certification mark to the qualified products.

The purpose of the certification is to improve the metro equipment quality and safety, while regulating the metro market and promoting the enterprise's innovation capacity. Thales introduced CBTC into China, and through the TST JV was the first company to deliver the cutting-edge CBTC technology in the country. Through the strong local technology continuity and innovation, TST was able to achieve the certification.

The certification signifies that the TST technology successfully complies with the most stringent standards in the country, providing the highest quality system to operators and the maximum safety to passengers.

"Thales is proud that our innovative TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system was granted the China Urban Rail Certification to be the first certified CBTC product in China. This demonstrates the market recognition to our innovation capability and the great success of our strategy on localizing R&D through the JV. Looking ahead, we will continue cooperating with our partner to develop more innovative technologies and solutions to support the fast-growing Chinese rail transportation industry."

Suzanne Tong-Li, Deputy CEO of Thales in China & Chairwoman of Thales SEC Transport

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations –connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers –businesses, organisations and states – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

About Thales in China

Thales provides innovative solutions for the infrastructure that forms the backbone of China's growth. The Group has been present in China for more than 40 years and is the trusted partner for the Chinese aviation and urban rail transportation industries. In the meanwhile, from secure software to biometrics and encryption, Thales has successfully applied its advanced technology to mobile communication, banking, IoT and software monetization etc. Thales has 3 JVs and employs 2,300 people with offices located in 8 cities in China. Thales established R&D centers and Innovation Hubs in Beijing, Dalian and Hong Kong to provide innovative solutions for both China and international market.

About TST

Thales SEC Transport (TST) was established in 2011 via the joint investment of Thales and Shanghai Electric Group. The company focuses on providing world-leading signaling system for China's urban rail transport as well as developing innovative solutions to meet local requirements. The company is the second CBTC competence center of Thales and has been selected by 15 cities in China for 1,409 km of tracks.

