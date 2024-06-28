|
28.06.2024 08:30:05
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
("Thalassa" or the "Company")
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
Trading update
Further to the Company’s announcement of 12 January 2024, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by the Chairman of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Soukup has made initial restitution payments to the Company of £1,500,000 in aggregate. Mr Soukup has committed to make further contributions in the future with an intention to contribute up to £3m in aggregate.
The Board would like to thank Mr Soukup for his honourable reaction to the losses incurred by the Company as a result of its investment in Tappit Technologies (UK) Limited.
