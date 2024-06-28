Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.06.2024 08:30:05

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

28-Jun-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

 

Trading update

 

Further to the Company’s announcement of 12 January 2024, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by the Chairman of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Soukup has made initial restitution payments to the Company of £1,500,000 in aggregate. Mr Soukup has committed to make further contributions in the future with an intention to contribute up to £3m in aggregate.

The Board would like to thank Mr Soukup for his honourable reaction to the losses incurred by the Company as a result of its investment in Tappit Technologies (UK) Limited.

 

END

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 330756
EQS News ID: 1935095

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935095&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

