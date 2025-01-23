|
23.01.2025 17:23:02
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|372475
|EQS News ID:
|2073833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|
17:23
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1 (EQS Group)
|
13.01.25
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.01.25
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.12.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Publication of Prospectus (EQS Group)
|
16.12.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing (EQS Group)
|
11.12.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Proposed Equity Placing (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliess nach neuem Rekord freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte höher. Die US-Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag überwiegend Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}