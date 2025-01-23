Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.5%  SPI 16’321 0.3%  Dow 44’421 0.6%  DAX 21’418 0.8%  Euro 0.9453 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’220 0.3%  Gold 2’755 0.0%  Bitcoin 96’090 2.3%  Dollar 0.9076 0.1%  Öl 78.1 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Top News
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Die geopolitischen Risiken für die Märkte 2025: NATO ohne die USA und Iran-Atomabkommen
Ausblick: Verizon zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: 2G Energy liefert dezentrale Energieversorgung - JP Morgan hebt den Daumen bei ProSiebenSat.1
Elon Musk zieht Preise an: Teslas kosten in Kanada künftig deutlich mehr - Tesla-Aktie schwächelt
Suche...

Thalassa Holdings Aktie [Valor: 57800906 / ISIN: VGG878801114]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2025 17:23:02

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1

Thalassa Holdings
0.23 GBP 0.26%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: TR1

23-Jan-2025 / 16:23 GMT/BST

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Janbelco BV

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Naarden, Netherlands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

15.1.2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20.1.2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.00

 

3.00

500,000

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.02

 

4.02

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG878801114

500000

 

3.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

500000

3.00

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

 

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

Naarden

Date of completion

20.1.2025

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 372475
EQS News ID: 2073833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073833&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxussektor - Bessere Zeiten? / Holcim - Abspaltung schreitet voran
09:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.01.2025
08:20 Vontobel bietet Renditeoptimierungsprodukte auf Sunrise Communications AG an
08:01 Höhenflug hält an
22.01.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’721.72 19.55 U4B7SU
Short 13’020.60 13.21 HSSM6U
Short 13’465.88 8.89 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’265.40 23.01.2025 17:31:30
Long 11’740.00 19.87
Long 11’440.00 13.49
Long 10’938.99 8.79 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street Pepe: Interesse bleibt ungebrochen
Bitcoin Reserve: Wie hoch steigt der Preis, wenn Trump beginnt, die strategische Bitcoin Reserve aufzubauen?
Softbank-Aktie und Oracle-Aktie beflügelt: OpenAI möchte mit Partnern Milliarden in KI-Rechenzentren stecken
Schaeffler-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Schaeffler schlechter als erwartet
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
TUI-Aktie in Rot: Verdi-Warnstreiks bei TUIfly möglich
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktie tiefer: Unicredit-Chef sieht bis Jahresende Klarheit in Commerzbank-Frage
Tempus AI-Aktie im Rallymodus: Darum hebt das Investment von Cathie Wood aktuell ab
Netflix-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz und Gewinn übertreffen die Erwartungen
Expertenprognose: Warum Ether 2025 seinen Rekordwert übertreffen könnte

Top-Rankings

KW 3: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten