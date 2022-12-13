|
13.12.2022 19:38:05
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: STR-Statement re resignation of auditor
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa or the "Company")
Resignation of Auditor
The Company announces the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP ("Jeffreys Henry") as auditors to the Company. Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:
"Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits."
There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.
The appointment of a new auditor will be announced in due course following the completion of the appointment process.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|208377
|EQS News ID:
|1512239
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
