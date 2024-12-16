Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’694 -0.2%  SPI 15’582 -0.2%  Dow 43’828 -0.2%  DAX 20’406 -0.1%  Euro 0.9369 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’968 0.1%  Gold 2’654 0.2%  Bitcoin 93’742 0.5%  Dollar 0.8906 -0.3%  Öl 74.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Xlife Sciences-Aktie: Veraxa Biotech soll 2025 an NASDAQ-Börse gehen
Volkswagen-Aktie: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief beantragt Aussetzung der Berichtspflichten bei der SEC - Neue Studiendaten untermauern Wirksamkeit von PKU Golike
Gurit-Aktie: Libo Zhang als neues Verwaltungsratsmitglied vorgeschlagen
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. abgehängt: Wird dieser Titel 2024 der überraschende Best-Performer im S&P 500?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Thalassa Holdings Aktie [Valor: 57800906 / ISIN: VGG878801114]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.12.2024 08:30:07

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing

Thalassa Holdings
0.25 GBP -2.51%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing

16-Dec-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

Results of Placing

 

Further to the announcement on 11 December 2024 in relation to the Placing, the Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has successfully conditionally placed 8,710,000 new ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") with institutional investors and existing shareholders ("Placees") (the "Placing"). Following the Dutch Auction process, the independent directors of the Company set the placing price at £0.25 ("Placing Price"). At the Placing Price, the Placing has raised gross proceeds of approximately £2,177,500.

 

The Company expects to publish a Prospectus in connection with the Placing on 20 December 2024.

 

Application will be made to the FCA for admission of the Placing Shares to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2024 and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time. The Placing Shares are conditional on Admission.

 

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company and will on issue be free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities.

 

LEI: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42

 

END

 

 

 

 

MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE

 

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 365194
EQS News ID: 2051357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051357&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.12.24 Why Gold is Shining Bright in Retail Portfolios
13.12.24 SNB überrascht mit kräftiger Zinssenkung
13.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.12.2024
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
13.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’193.70 18.85 BTNSHU
Short 12’413.38 13.92 UBS07U
Short 12’906.61 8.72 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’694.43 13.12.2024 17:31:19
Long 11’181.00 18.70 SSRM9U
Long 10’945.82 13.59 SSQMQU
Long 10’484.30 8.89 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Trump-Effekt: Diese Industrieaktien könnten 2025 durchstarten
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Bitcoin & Co. im Check: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen am Sonntagmorgen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto-Märkte im Fokus: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Litecoin und anderen digitalen Währungen
Rohstoffe in KW 50: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten