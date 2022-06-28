|
28.06.2022 16:47:28
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.
The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.
Note to Editors:
Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171253
|EQS News ID:
|1385859
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
