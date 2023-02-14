|
14.02.2023 17:12:02
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
("Thalassa" or the "Company")
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
Further to the Companys announcement dated the 27th January 2023, the Board confirms it has received a proposal from its Chairman, Duncan Soukup, setting-out an intended mechanism, exceptionally and on a purely moral basis, to contribute proceeds from the sale of real assets up to the Companys initial investment of £3m in Tappit Technologies (UK) Ltd (equivalent to ~38p/shr). Such contribution is subject to the terms of the proposal received by the Board.
The Board confirms it has accepted the proposal and its terms.
END
For further information, please contact:
https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|223163
|EQS News ID:
|1559779
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
