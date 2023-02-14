SMI 11'244 0.3%  SPI 14'488 0.3%  Dow 33'899 -1.0%  DAX 15'433 0.2%  Euro 0.9886 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'256 0.3%  Gold 1'847 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20'345 1.5%  Dollar 0.9213 0.1%  Öl 85.6 -0.2% 
Thalassa Holdings Aktie [Valor: 57800906 / ISIN: VGG878801114]
14.02.2023 17:12:02

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal

Thalassa Holdings
0.33 GBP 10.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal

14-Feb-2023 / 16:12 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

 

 

Further to the Companys announcement dated the 27th January 2023, the Board confirms it has received a proposal from its Chairman, Duncan Soukup, setting-out an intended mechanism, exceptionally and on a purely moral basis, to contribute proceeds from the sale of real assets up to the Companys initial investment of £3m in Tappit Technologies (UK) Ltd (equivalent to ~38p/shr). Such contribution is subject to the terms of the proposal received by the Board.

The Board confirms it has accepted the proposal and its terms.

 

 

 

END

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

 
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 223163
EQS News ID: 1559779

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559779&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

