Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

Amended Articles of Association

During a routine review of the Companys Articles of Association, the Companys Board were reminded that the Company is not subject to the UK Takeover Code, and advised that the Companys Articles of Association should be revised to avoid any possibility for misinterpretation. The Board has, therefore, resolved to amend the Companys Articles of Association. A copy of the amended Articles of Association will be uploaded to the Companys website following their filing with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs.

END