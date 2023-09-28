Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Thalassa Holdings Aktie
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association

Thalassa Holdings
0.23 GBP 0.00%
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Amendment to Articles of Association

28-Sep-2023 / 23:08 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

 

Amended Articles of Association

 

During a routine review of the Companys Articles of Association, the Companys Board were reminded that the Company is not subject to the UK Takeover Code, and advised that the Companys Articles of Association should be revised to avoid any possibility for misinterpretation. The Board has, therefore, resolved to amend the Companys Articles of Association. A copy of the amended Articles of Association will be uploaded to the Companys website following their filing with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs.

 

 

 

 

END

 

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 274707
EQS News ID: 1737489

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

