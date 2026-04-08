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PTT Global Chemical Aktie 12588251 / TH1074010R12

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08.04.2026 05:00:12

Thailand's OR Shifts Beyond Fuel as Southeast Asia's EV Transition Gains Pace, Rolls Out 5-Year Investment Strategy

PTT Global Chemical
0.68 USD -48.48%
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EQS Newswire / 08/04/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Strong earnings, expanding EV infrastructure and a growing digital user base reflect OR's ongoing transformation from traditional fuel retail to integrated mobility and lifestyle services — with OR positioning itself as a scalable platform for regional partnership across Asia.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), Thailand's largest energy and lifestyle retail operator, reported 2025 EBITDA of 20,357million baht (approximately USD 645 million), a 15.2% increase year-on-year, as net profit rose 47.8% to 11,304 million baht (approximately USD 357 million) despite a 9.0% decline in total revenue. The results reflect stronger cost management and a continued shift in the company's growth strategy toward ecosystem-led expansion across mobility, retail and digital services.

750828-PR-NEWS-jpg-550x.jpeg
Thailand's OR Shifts Beyond Fuel as Southeast Asia's EV Transition Gains Pace, Rolls Out 5-Year Investment Strategy

To support that expansion, OR has committed 58,000 million baht (approximately USD 1.84 billion) under a five-year investment plan running from 2026 to 2030. The plan prioritizes mobility infrastructure development, lifestyle platform enhancement, EV charging network expansion, and innovation investment — with the aim of consolidating OR's position as an integrated mobility and consumer ecosystem operator across the region.

OR's existing infrastructure provides a significant base from which to execute that strategy. The company's nationwide service station network currently serves 3.9 million users per day, one of the consumer touchpoint frequencies in Thailand, with a target to reach 5 million daily users by 2030. The network integrates fuel retail, EV charging under the EV Station PluZ brand, food and beverage, health and wellness, and lifestyle services. Café Amazon, OR's coffee chain, operates more than 4,600 outlets in Thailand and international markets, contributing to sustained consumer traffic across the network. Most recently, OR announced a joint venture with Centara to develop budget hotels at PTT Stations, targeting 70 to 80 rooms per site alongside existing amenities — a move that extends the network's role from daily convenience into overnight hospitality.

OR is expanding EV Station PluZ further in step with its existing fuel network as electric vehicle uptake accelerates across Southeast Asia. The move reflects both the region's shifting policy landscape and growing infrastructure demand, with OR positioning the mobility transition as a long-term growth opportunity and a gateway for partnership-driven market entry across the region.

OR's digital platform reinforces the physical network's reach. The blueplus+ loyalty application has accumulated 9.3 million registered members, with a target of 14 million by 2030. Beyond driving repeat visits, the platform gives OR granular visibility into consumer behavior across its entire ecosystem — enabling personalized engagement, cross-selling across business lines, and new revenue streams that a purely physical network could not unlock. With membership scale still growing, OR sees the model as a strong foundation for data-led consumer engagement as it pursues regional expansion across Asia.

OR is also in discussions regarding cross-border expansion models that would allow regional dealers, investors and operators to access its ecosystem infrastructure. OR is positioning itself to potential partners not as a conventional energy retailer but as an integrated lifestyle and mobility platform with the operational scale and digital capabilities to support localized deployment across diverse Asian markets.

"Our strategy is simple: to integrate and create synergy through a scalable and sizable model. We've built a profitable digital-physical ecosystem and are now seeking strategic partners to unlock growth in Asia's fast-moving mobility and consumer sectors.," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited.
Hashtag: #OR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leading Thai energy and retail company with operations across 10 countries. OR operates through four core business groups: Mobility Business, providing energy solutions via PTT Station, PTT Lubricants, PTT LPG, and EV Station PluZ; Lifestyle Business, featuring Café Amazon, one of Asia's largest coffee chains, along with convenience stores and space management; Global Business, driving international growth with over 400 PTT Stations and over 300 Café Amazon outlets; and OR Innovation Business, developing new ventures and sustainable solutions through technology and innovation.

225647
News Source: PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

08/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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