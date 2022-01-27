SMI 12’095 1.3%  SPI 15’351 1.3%  Dow 34’168 -0.4%  DAX 15’459 2.2%  Euro 1.0386 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’165 2.1%  Gold 1’820 -1.5%  Bitcoin 33’753 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9237 0.0%  Öl 89.8 2.0% 
27.01.2022 01:19:00

Thailand's largest private sector property development project 'The Forestias' amasses 42 global awards

"We're humbled by the global recognition accorded our project and very encouraged that the enormous resources we committed to ensuring the development's sustainability is something that home-owners and others have affirmed to us that we did the right thing."

Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director – The Forestias, MQDC

BANGKOK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), one of Thailand's leading property developers, announced, today, that the company's 'The Forestias' mixed-use development project in eastern Bangkok has received 42 global awards recognising the project's outstanding aspects, and that sales of residential units within the 64-hectare community has topped US$ 520 million, as at January 2022.

The Forestias is Thailand's largest private sector property development project, valued at approximately US$ 3.8 billion, and is located in the country's rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor. It comprises large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands, as well as numerous commercial and community components.

Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director – The Forestias, MQDC, said, "We're humbled by the global recognition accorded our project. We are especially encouraged that the new homeowners, as well as others, have all considered important the project's focus on sustainability in its design, in the choice of materials used, and in its utility systems. It has affirmed to us that we did the right thing in investing heavily in sustainability and resilience."

The Forestias has just been presented with three awards at the 15th Edition of the International Design Awards recognizing the project's architectural innovations, including a Gold Award for Urban Design, a Silver Award for Sustainable Living and Green design, and an Honourable Mention for the project's Forest Pavilion. Submissions were from around 80 countries and The Forestias is the only project from Thailand to be recognised by the awards this year.

Among other organisations recognizing The Forestias are the Outstanding Property Award London, the International Property Awards, the International Federation of Landscape Architects, the Muse Design Awards, the Dot Property Award, the Eldercare Innovation Awards, and the Asian Property Awards.

In addition to awards that recognise the overall design of The Forestias, the project's multiple components have also been individually awarded for their design and other aspects, including Mulberry Grove Villa, Mulberry Grove Condominium, Whizdom condominiums, The Aspen Tree, the Six Senses residences, and the Family Center. One of the most awarded components is the recently opened Forest Pavilion located at the heart of the project, which was designed by Foster+Partners and DT Design.

Mr. Ouiyamaphun said that The Forestias has been conceived as "a town where everything is designed for healthier and happier living, and to be a community that is close to nature as well as one that allows multiple generations with different lifestyles and needs to live within easy reach of each other."

He added that the project is already 40% sold across all residential units, combined.

The Forestias has multiple residential components offering homes from around US$ 150,000 to US$ 7.5 million, and beyond.

The Forestias expects to have its components completed within 2024.

Note to the Editor:

Among the residential components at The Forestias are six buildings of Mulberry Grove Condominiums. These are low-rise buildings that are very close to nature and with 16 different types of homes ranging in size from 63 square metres up to 1,027 square metres. Additionally, there are Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences that are specifically intended for extended, multi-generational families who wish to live close together in multiple homes that are conveniently connected. They are comprised of 37 buildings in three different sizes with four to six bedrooms and with functional areas that range from around 1,000 square metres to 1,600 square metres.

There are three Whizdom high-rise condominium buildings that are designed to suit the lifestyles of first jobbers, couples starting families, and with one building specifically designed for the needs of pet lovers. There are seven different types of homes ranging in size from around 35 square metres to 205 square metres.

Another residential offering is 'The Aspen Tree' condominiums and Sky Villa residences. These are designed to suit the needs of residents who seek lifetime care services or wish specialised assistance and convenient access to full-service specialist health care.  

Also available are 'Six Senses' residences that are super luxury villas managed by the 'Six Senses' brand.

Apart from the multiple residential components, The Forestias includes commercial space for offices, a sports complex, lifestyle and family entertainment facilities, retail and food & beverage outlets, and a Town Centre for community activities and cultural pursuits. There is also a Family Centre, a theatre, an event hall, multiple markets, and an extraordinary 4.8-hectare forest at the centre of the development with a 1.6-kilometre forest canopy walkway weaving through the forest.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailands-largest-private-sector-property-development-project-the-forestias-amasses-42-global-awards-301469216.html

SOURCE Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Gold kurz vor dem Ausbruch? | BX Swiss TV

In der heutigen Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV geht es um die Entwicklung der Gold- und Silberpreise der letzten 6 Monate. Warum hat sich der Goldkurs eher seitwärts bewegt? Und ist der Silberkurs an den Goldkurs gekoppelt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, warum die Nachfrage nach diesen Rohstoffen in Zukunft steigen könnte.

 

 

Jochen Staiger: Gold kurz vor dem Ausbruch? | BX Swiss TV

