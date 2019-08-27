Thailand Ministry of Energy set to host 2019 ASEAN Energy Business Forum

BANGKOK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 3-5 September 2019, Thailand, as ASEAN Chairman for 2019, and dmg events will host the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) in conjunction with the 37th annual ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) at the The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, will preside over the opening ceremony of this important meeting.

As South East Asia's appetite for energy is set to grow by an incredible two thirds in the next 20 years across the region, a combination of dwindling domestic resources and environmental concerns are driving governments and the market to explore their energy options. ASEAN's member states are increasingly developing policies that bring renewables and natural gas/liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the fore and the shift from fossil fuels to renewable resources will rank high on the meeting's agenda, as confirmed by Energy Minister, Sontirat Sontijirawong, at a recent press conference.

Mr Sontirat also highlighted the fact that Thailand plays an important role in enhancing energy connectivity in Southeast Asia through its multilateral power trade project with Laos and Malaysia. It is generally accepted that collaboration and interconnectivity are key to a successful transition from fossil fuels to a more sustainable energy future, playing a major role in lowering costs, diversifying supply, and tapping into renewable and low carbon energy resources.

Thailand recently approved its Power Development Plan (PDP) 2018-2037, the national framework for Thailand's future energy strategy and its continuous progress in transitioning to a lower carbon future. Supporting this transition, PTT PLC, Thailand's largest energy company has joined the AEBF as Co-Hosts and will share their insights into how they are developing their business model to remain at the forefront of the region's energy industry. PTT PLC will be joined by speakers including the CEO of PETRONAS, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin; Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of IEA; Francisco La Camera, Director General of IRENA and organisations including ENGIE, Cheniere, GPSC, BCPG, ERIA, UN Environment and UNESCAP.

By 2030, it is anticipated that the ASEAN will become the fourth largest energy consumer in the world. In order to meet the region's growing needs for energy supply, transmission and efficiency, the IEA has estimated that US$2.7 trillion investment will be required.

International support and active participation of the private sector are vital to achieving successful outcomes. The Ministry of Energy, Thailand and the ACE therefore invite all stakeholders seeking to play a role in ASEAN's energy future to join AEBF 2019. Forum attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and share their experiences and expertise with member states, at a critical point in ASEAN's journey to a sustainable energy future.

For further information, do visit https://www.aebf2019.com/

About ASEAN Energy Business Forum:

The 37th ASEAN Energy Business Forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Energy, Thailand and held in conjunction with the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting in Bangkok, on 3 - 5 September 2019.

ASEAN Energy Business Forum is the premier annual gathering of the ASEAN energy sector, enabling government officials, policy makers and global private sector organisations to engage in public-private partnership cooperation discussions and project development business collaboration meetings.

ASEAN Energy Business Forum will host distinguished Ministers and Government officials in addition to leaders from NOCs, IOCs, E&Ps, National Power Authorities, Utilities, LNG Suppliers, EPCs, Renewable energy pioneers and technology innovators from all 10 ASEAN member states and beyond.

The three-day single plenary commercial and policy conference programme features Ministerial-CEO dialogues, over 70 speakers and hosts over 500 international delegates. Bilateral one-to-one G2B and B2B meetings will run concurrently to the programme and multiple social networking activities will also take place including a Gala Dinner and the renowned ASEAN Energy Awards.

Established in 1999, AEBF has been running for twenty years.

About the co-organisers:

ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE)

Established on 1 January 1999, the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) is an independent intergovernmental organisation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) structure that represents the 10 ASEAN Member States' (AMS) interests in the energy sector.

The Centre accelerates the integration of energy strategies within ASEAN by providing relevant information and expertise to ensure the necessary energy policies and programmes are in harmony with the economic growth and the environmental sustainability of the region. It is guided by a Governing Council composed of Senior Officials on Energy from each AMS and a representative from the ASEAN Secretariat as an ex-officio member. Hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, ACE's office is located in Jakarta.

dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines.

We aim to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business across multiple platforms. dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry leading events such as The Big 5 construction shows, ADIPEC and Gastech energy events.

Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.com), one of the largest media companies in the United Kingdom.

ExpoSis

ExpoSis Company Limited is 100% Thai registered company founded in 2013 to provide professional management service for exhibitions and conferences. The company was formed by a team of highly experienced professionals in international trade exhibitions. Our Experience includes trade exhibitions in various sectors, such as environment, energy, food, food ingredients, machinery, building & construction, defence and security. Our experience is also not limited to Thailand but in the ASEAN region including Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. Our Service ranges from market study, marketing, sales, sales promotion, visitor promotion, database management, public relation and media planning, to logistics and operation both pre and during the event.

