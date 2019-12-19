|
19.12.2019 08:44:00
Thailand BOI Approves Revised Incentives to Promote Investment in the EEC Area
BANGKOK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Investment (BOI) has agreed to extend and revise the investment incentives package for investment projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The new package is extended to investments outside industrial estates or promoted industrial zones as well, and the list of target activities is expanded to cover more activities.
Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, BOI's Secretary General, said after a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha that the meeting had approved the revised incentives for investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor ("EEC") which contains the following key features:
To be eligible for the above incentives, applications must be submitted to BOI from 2 January 2020 to the last working day of 2021. However, projects located in the four promoted zones for specific industries (EECi, EECd, EECa and EEDmd) are eligible for the incentives without application deadline.
BOI to consider new comprehensive incentive packages for SMEs
The Board also assigned the BOI to work with other public agencies and private sector representatives in the preparation of comprehensive incentive packages to promote investment by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The new packages will aim to improve and integrate support to the agricultural, tourism, and service sectors.
In the meantime, the meeting agreed to extend the validity of the existing SMEs promotion measures to the end of February 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-boi-approves-revised-incentives-to-promote-investment-in-the-eec-area-300977404.html
SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI etwas höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt dürfte am Donnerstag leicht zulegen. Dem deutschen Leitindex dürfte ein ruhiger Handelstag bevorstehen. An den asiatischen Märkten werden am Donnerstag Verluste gemacht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}