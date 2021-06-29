THAI-WA Lupin Products Sets to Market Lupin Chips in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THAI-WA Lupin Products Co., the producer and distributor of Australian lupin products in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, plans to market its Pinarie Lupin Chips in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Made from Australian lupins, the non-starchy legume beans with high protein and dietary fibre, low fat and low glycemic index, the snack will address the increasing needs for plant-based diet trend in the region.

Ms. Suwapak Kalayanasant, Business Development Director, THAI-WA Lupin Products Co., Ltd., the producer and distributor of Australian lupin products in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, notes that Asia has seen a shift towards healthy and plant-based diets in recent years. Consumers tend to eat less meat as they become more concerned about the environmental impact. This trend opens the opportunity for Australian lupins as a high protein plant-based meat alternative rich in nutrients.

THAI-WA Lupin Products Co., aims to expand its client base in these countries by promoting its benefits as consumers pay high attention to healthy food during the pandemic.

"As we all strive to stay healthy in the New Normal lifestyle, Australian lupins can be a new and interesting food choice for health-conscious consumers and help us make a greater contribution to a sustainable planet," said Kalayanasant.

Dubbed the new superfood, lupin kernels contain as much as 40% protein, three times more than quinoa, making lupins a good source of plant-based protein. At the same time, lupins are also loaded with dietary fibre, containing 37%, or about three times more than oats and have very low carbohydrates.

Moreover, lupins have the lowest glycemic index (GI) of the grains consumed the most frequently. Lupins help slow down the absorption of sugars into the bloodstream and can therefore maintain blood glucose levels in diabetics and those with pre-diabetes.

In terms of minerals and vitamins, lupins also perform well. The legume contains higher iron than kale, more potassium than bananas and more magnesium than spinach.

Another interesting quality is that lupins are naturally gluten-free, making them a safe alternative food source and snack for those allergic to gluten.

Pinarie Lupin Chips will be the flagship products launched in these markets. The company will later introduce other lupin products, such as whole bean, flake and flour as ingredients.

SOURCE THAI-WA Lupin Products Co., Ltd.