Thai Stock Markt May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after ending the six-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 80 points or 6.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,315-point plateau although it's likely to move to the upside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with geopolitical concerns likely to limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the property and technology stocks were offset by weakness among the food, finance and service sectors.

For the day, the index picked up 2.75 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,314.39 after trading between 1,309.65 and 1,323.57. Volume was 7.555 billion shares worth 50.901 billion baht. There were 245 decliners and 177 gainers, with 229 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.33 percent, while Thailand Airport was down 0.48 percent, Asset World rallied 2.83 percent, Banpu dropped 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 1.56 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical slipped 0.50 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 0.95 percent, B. Grimm contracted 1.48 percent, BTS Group plummeted 2.56 percent, CP All Public sank 0.58 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.87 percent, Energy Absolute plunged 3.50 percent, Gulf gained 0.54 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.53 percent, Krung Thai Card stumbled 1.80 percent, PTT Oil & Retail lost 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production vaulted 1.28 percent, PTT Global Chemical slumped 1.21 percent, SCG Packaging added 0.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete shed 0.47 percent, Thai Oil accelerated 2.44 percent, True Corporation advanced 0.94 percent, TTB Bank declined 1.49 percent and Krung Thai Bank and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday but quickly turned mixed and finished the session that way.

The Dow dropped 285.30 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 49,098.30, while the NASDAQ added 65.22 points or 0.28 percent to close at 23,501.24 and the S&P 500 perked 2.26 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,915.61.

For the week, the Dow shed 0.5 percent, the S&P fell 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with easing concerns about tensions over Greenland being replaced by renewed worries about a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

After President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland and backed off tariff threats against Europe, he has now apparently shifted his attention back to Iran and has an "armada" heading toward the Middle East.

Crude oil prices soared on Friday as fresh war threats in the Middle East raised supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.75 or 2.95 percent at $61.11 per barrel.