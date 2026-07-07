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07.07.2026 04:02:32

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three consecutive sessions, improving almost 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,615-point plateau and it may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support expected from the technology and oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the food, consumer, industrial, resource and technology sectors were capped by weakness from the financial, service and property shares. For the day, the index added 5.60 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,616.88 after trading between 1,605.09 and 1,620.47. Volume was 9.417 billion shares worth 66.131 billion baht. There were 297 gainers and 165 decliners, with 200 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.53 percent, while Banpu advanced 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.04 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical stumbled 1.99 percent, Bangkok Expressway collected 0.83 percent, B. Grimm surged 6.36 percent, BTS Group slumped 0.94 percent, CP All Public skidded 1.02 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods soared 4.33 percent, Energy Absolute added 0.67 percent, Gulf climbed 1.18 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 1.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank tanked 1.88 percent, Krung Thai Card spiked 3.55 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 0.79 percent, PTT gained 0.68 percent, PTT Exploration and Production strengthened 1.52 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.74 percent, SCG Packaging dropped 0.86 percent, Siam Commercial Bank contracted 1.30 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.41 percent, Thai Oil rallied 2.99 percent, True Corporation declined 1.52 percent and TTB Bank, Asset World and Thailand Airport were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely spent most of the day in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow climbed 155.84 points or 0.29 percent to finish at a record 53,055.91, while the NASDAQ jumped 288.49 points or 1.12 percent to close at 26,121.16 and the S&P 500 gained 54.19 points or 0.72 percent to end at 7,537.43.

The upward move on Wall Street came amid strength among technology stocks, with computer hardware stocks turning in some of the best performances as the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index shot up by 3.4 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among networking and semiconductor stocks, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging by 2.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed slightly in June, although it was in line with expectations.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as oil tanker traffic across the Strait of Hormuz increased gradually, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to increase output. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.15 or 0.22 percent at $68.54 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’851.40 19.76 SCB4UU
Short 15’155.14 13.94 SX0BIU
Short 15’749.31 8.88 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’274.42 06.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’683.09 19.90 S2B93U
Long 13’341.75 13.61 SYBVIU
Long 12’786.70 8.96 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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