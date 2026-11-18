(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, shedding more than 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource and technology sectors.

For the day, the index tanked 24.85 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 1,474.68 after trading between 1,472.07 and 1,486.76. Volume was 15.415 billion shares worth 86.593 billion baht. There were 385 decliners and 110 gainers, with 160 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains bleak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained well under water throughout the day, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 848.75 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 50,759.42, while the NASDAQ dropped 181.37 points or 0.74 percent to close at 24,328.38 and the S&P 500 sank 76.06 points or 1.03 percent to end at 7,340.53.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading. After the bell, Nvidia beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the fourth quarter.

Reports of an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

Technology stocks weighed, while finance, oil, housing and utility stocks also showed moves to the downside and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.