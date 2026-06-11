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11.06.2026 04:00:46

Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,560-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses among the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index dropped 20.55 points or 1.30 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,563.59 after peaking at 1,591.59. Volume was 10.020 billion shares worth 52.789 billion baht. There were 361 decliners and 110 gainers, with 185 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info declined 1.39 percent, while Asset World tanked 2.46 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.59 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical and CP All Public both lost 0.55 percent, B. Grimm tumbled 2.11 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.99 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods added 0.53 percent, Energy Absolute plunged 3.73 percent, Gulf skidded 1.18 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.51 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.43 percent, Krung Thai Card slumped 0.83 percent, PTT Oil & Retail stumbled 2.42 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dropped 1.04 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.43 percent, TTB Bank sank 0.87 percent and PTT Global Chemical, SCG Packaging, True Corporation, Banpu, PTT, Thai Oil, Thailand Airport and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and continued trend deeper into the red as the day progressed, ending at session lows.

The Dow tumbled 953.33 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 49,918.78, while the NASDAQ tanked 509.32 points or 1.98 percent to end at 25,169.50 and the S&P 500 slumped 119.66 points or 1.62 percent.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as President Donald Trump ramped up his threats against Iran following a recent exchange of attacks.

Trump's latest threats came after U.S. Central Command said forces completed "self-defense strikes" against Iran on Tuesday at the president's direction in response to the downing of a U.S. helicopter.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in May. Core consumer price growth also matches expectations.

Crude oil prices surged Wednesday on concerns about the gulf conflict intensifying further after the U.S. and Iran resumed attacks, keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was up $2.26 or 2.56 percent at $90.46 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’988.82 19.93 SAIB4U
Short 14’272.78 13.91 SYMBIU
Short 14’821.10 8.85 SJBE8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’463.33 10.06.2026 17:31:26
Long 12’903.53 19.64 SE2BZU
Long 12’597.64 13.63 SQ6BJU
Long 12’089.36 8.96 SGSB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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