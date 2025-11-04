Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.11.2025 03:00:13

Thai Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 6 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,310-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with technology stocks expected to provide a slight bump. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished barely lower on Monday following losses from the food, consumer, industrial, property, resource and service sectors.

For the day, the index eased 0.64 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,308.86 after trading between 1,304.72 and 1,317.48. Volume was 5.703 billion shares worth 29.741 billion baht. There were 313 decliners and 162 gainers, with 195 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport sank 0.61 percent, while Asset World dropped 0.91 percent, B. Grimm tumbled 3.09 percent, BTS Group lost 0.68 percent, CP All Public was up 0.54 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods added 0.47 percent, Energy Absolute retreated 1.96 percent, Gulf shed 0.56 percent, Kasikornbank and TTB Bank both collected 0.54 percent, PTT Oil & Retail declined 1.36 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.47 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 4.55 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 2.20 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete stumbled 2.21 percent, Thai Oil improved 0.70 percent, True Corporation advanced 0.88 percent and Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Krung Thai Card, Advanced Info, Banpu, PTT, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The Dow dropped 226.19 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 47,336.68, while the NASDAQ climbed 109.77 points or 0.46 percent to close at 23,834.72 and the S&P 500 rose 11.77 points or 0.17 percent to end at 6,851.97.

The gain by the tech-heavy NASDAQ reflected a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after it announced a $38 billion agreement with OpenAI. Market leader Nvidia (NVDA) also rallied after software giant Microsoft (MSFT) revealed it has secured export licenses to ship Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, shares of Merck (MRK) weighed on the Dow, as did Nike (NKE), 3M (MMM) and Chevron (CVX).

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in October.

Crude oil prices edged slightly higher on Monday after OPEC agreed to halt production hikes for the first quarter of 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.07 or 0.11 percent at $61.05 per barrel.

