Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, improving almost 50 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,620-point plateau, although investors figure to lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on persistent hostilities in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher again on Tuesday as gains from the food, industrial, property and resource sectors were capped by weakness among the technology and financial shares.

For the day, the index perked 3.07 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,621.89 after trading between 1,614.49 and 1,625.94. Volume was 8.753 billion shares worth 66.138 billion baht. There were 222 gainers and 197 decliners, with 233 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained under water throughout the trading day, ending at session lows.

The Dow tumbled 628.18 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 52,786.07, while the NASDAQ sank 85.58 points or 0.32 percent to close at 26,421.41 and the S&P 500 shed 45.08 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,673.52.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil due to the continued escalation of the conflict in the Middle East after the U.S. struck three Iranian crude oil carriers over the weekend.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets and Saudi-led coalition forces vowed a resolute response to a wave of attacks from Houthi rebels.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as U.S. forces and Iran continue to trade attacks, fueling supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was last up $1.31 or 1.43 percent at $92.79 per barrel.